Teresa Giudice: Spotted with Ex Anthony Delorenzo! What Does It Mean?

At this point, it's very clear that Joe Giudice wants to get back together with Teresa Giudice.

The guy is openly thirsting after his ex-wife.

Unfortunately for this former convict, however, Teresa just made it pretty clear that she's totally and completely satiated when it comes to the father of her four daughters.

In regard to Joe, Teresa's mouth isn't dry at all.

In regard to an ex-boyfriend named Anthony Delorenzo, though, a different body is appears to be very wet.

On Tuesday night, Teresa was spotted out at Molos Mediterranean restaurant in Weehawken, New Jersey -- and she wasn't alone.

According to an onlooker, the veteran Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was there with past lover Anthony Delorenzo.

“It definitely looked like a double date,” this onlooker told this tabloid.

Teresa and her handsome ex “didn’t show any PDA” during their outing, the source added, telling the publication:

“There was just a lot of talking and laughter.”

For the record, Delorenzo has made multiple few appearances on The Real Housewives of New Jersey over the years, where he's been known as Tony the Contractor.

On a late 2019 of the Bravo series, Teresa got pretty flirtatious with the contractor amid her husband's deportation battle.

The two have known each other since high school and even spent Christmas Eve together just a few months ago.

In an Instagram Story photo that went viral, Teresa was seen back then alongside brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, yes, Delorenzo.

"We're the new couple," Tony even said at the time in a video Melssa shared online, speaking, we presume, of himself and Teresa.

As for this new sighting?

“The group seemed to have a really enjoyable experience dining along the waterfront,” In Touch reports.

“They stayed after the restaurant closed and left late, shutting the place down. They left a $150 tip to the waiter’s delight.”

Their fancy and all-encompassing meal reportedly included “a seafood medley of octopus, oysters, crab and shrimp” and the quartet even an bought “expensive bottle of wine” for the table.

Despite their PDA on air last year and subsequent sightings, Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard, set the record straight at the time about their relationship status.

“People should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Teresa and Joe, meanwhile, confirmed just before 2020 that they were officially separating.

They hadn't really been a couple for years at the time, partly because each had spent considerable time behind bars after pleading guilty to financial fraud.

Joe has since gotten deported because he broke federal law as a non-U.S. citizen.

Despite living abroad, though, Joe has made it clear on social media that he'd love to get back together with his ex-wife.

Teresa has not reciprocated these feelings, however. Not even close.

By all accounts, even before allegedly going on a date with Anthony Delorenzo, Teresa has given all indications that she's moved on from her marriage.

Sorry not sorry, Joe.