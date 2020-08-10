Tayshia Adams: Meet Her Ex-Boyfriends and Lovers!

As you may have heard by now, Tayshia Adams is the new Bachelorette.

Kind of. Sort of.

Adams and Clare Crawley will reportedly be teaming up to co-headline Season 16 of this franchise... and they may be joined by a third party!

It's total chaos, Bachelor Nation.

Because Adams jumped in to this fray at such a late date, and because ABC has not yet even made this move official, fans are left scrambling for information on Tayshia.

Yes, she finished second on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

And, yes, she also played a key role one summer on Bachelor in Paradise.

But what about her dating history?

What can we presume about Adams' future based on her romantic past?

For starters... TAYSHIA WAS MARRIED!

She married some dude named Joshua Bourelle (below) in 2015, split from him in October of 2017 and the former couple's divorce was finalized in April of 2018.

“My divorce used to be something I was ashamed of,” Tayshia wrote on Instagram in January of 2019.

“Because to me it represented, not only to myself but to everyone that knew me, that I had failed at marriage, something I value so highly.

"It made me question my worth and completely dimmed the light inside of me that used to shine so brightly.”

A month after she and her husband broke up, Tayshia started dating actor Chase Olswang in November of 2017.

The reality star was “exclusively dating” the model until the night before she left to join The Bachelor, according to Us Weekly, which quoted an insider who came down hard on Adams back then:

“It’s a messed-up situation. He was in love with her. He’s not anymore, but he still loves her.”

Then, of course, there's Underwood himself.

Colton sent Tayshia home after a night in the fantasy suite, although the two never got down to their birthday suits together because Underwood was a virgin at the time.

Adams eventually made it to the final two alongside Hannah G. -- but Colton dumped both ladies to pursue Cassie Randolph, who he proceeded to date for two years.

Just a few days ago, Underwood wished Adams luck as The Bachelorette, while simultaneously mocking his own poor kissing skills.

Fast forward a short while after her Bachelor elimination and Tayshia was caught in a love triangle between Derek Peth and John Paul Jones on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

After Demi Burnett broke up with Peth for Kristian Haggerty, adams swooped in and made her move.

However, she ended her fling with him later in the season.

It didn't seem at the time as if any true feelings were involved. Just raw, animalistic passion.

Finally, we get to Jones.

The pair started dating during the aforementioned Bachelor in Paradise season, but ended their romance before the finale.

Still, Tayshia and John Paul reunited on the After the Final Rose special, which featured Adams flying to Maryland, JPJ’s home state, in an effort to win him back.

Jones then moved to California to be close to Adams, but the stars broke up for good in October of 2019.

We have no idea how things will play out for Adams as The Bachelorette, but she does seem to still be on good terms with her well-known exes.

In August, John Paul told Us Weekly he’s thrilled for Tayshia and her upcoming stint on the beloved franchise.

“I’m really happy and excited for her on this new journey,” he gushed. “I hope she finds the love and happiness that she deserves.”