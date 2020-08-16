Taylor Swift: Hey, America, Donald Trump is Trying to Steal the Election!

Remember when Taylor Swift would often get criticized for being too apolitical?

Thankfully, those days are almost hard to hearken back to at this point.

The singer started to shed this reputation in the fall of 2018 when she showed her support for two Democrats running for office in Tennessee.

Then, in May of this year, Swift trashed President Donald Trump as a racist.

Now, meanwhile, the beloved singer is back with a warning.

In a series of Tweets on Saturday, Swuft joined other celebrities and politicians in calling out the Commander-in-Chief's continued attacks on mail-in voting.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” the 30-year-old singer wrote.

“He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

Trump has basically admitted to doing this.

He's installed a syncophant as Postmaster General and he's said he's withholdhing funds from the postal service in order to mess with the main-in voting system.

The President has claimed over and over that mail-in voting is fraught with fraud despite possessing literally no evidence to back up their dangerous allegations.

Due to COVID-19, too, more Americans than ever before are expected to cast a ballot via this method.

Moreover, millions of Americans are not receiving their medication on time, or other necessary parcels, due to Trump ordering a purposeful delay in the delivery system.

Added Taylor in her message:

"Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely."

What action can people take out there?

"Request a ballot early. Vote early," Swift concluded.

In addition to suggesting the election be delayed, the President has erroneously claimed that mail-in voting will lead to fraudulent results.

And that the Postal Service doesn't have the wherewithal to accommodate the surge in mail-in voting heading into the upcoming November election.

This is something the USPS has denied.

But who cares about facts, right?!?

"The Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected Election and Political Mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said in a statement to CNN earlier this month.

On Friday, this same outlet reported that the Postal Service had begun reducing hours and removing mail collection boxes in a number of states.

Yes, they are literally taking away mailboxes.

Just like Swift, singer Jason Mraz has encouraged people to vote in the wake of Trump's comments, explaining on Friday that both he and his dad previously worked for USPS.

He said that based on his experiences, the service would not "fail" during an election due to high volume.

First, Mraz shared this old photo of himself:

And then he added on Instagram:

"Do not think for a minute that this time tested system would fail us during an election.

"A government by & for the people would make sure the postal service is running at full capacity instead of closing branches and turning off AUTOMATED sorting machines which make sorting faster and easier.

"Bu, tsuspiciously, we have an administration trying to undermine the hardworking service men & women who make the USPS possible."