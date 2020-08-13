Tamra Judge Mocks Kelly Dodd Engagement: She Likes Ugly Old Men!

Even no longer being castmates has not ended the intense feuding between Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd.

As Tamra talks about her new gig, she can't help but shade Kelly -- hitting her where it hurts.

This week, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge did an interview with RealiTea With Derek Z.

After a dozen years of reality stardom, she has new career focuses in her life.

But first ... she gets asked about Kelly Dodd's engagement to Rick Leventhal.

"Oh GOD!” she Tamra exclaims when Rick is brought up.

“You know what, I don’t know him," she clarifies.

Tamra acknowledges: "I met him once at BravoCon." Still, she does have an opinion.

"I don’t know … she likes ’em old," Tamra observes.

Rick Leventhal is 60. Kelly Dodd is 44. Rick was 16 when Kelly was a newborn.

"I don’t know, I don’t," Tamra comments. "I like ’em young and hot."

Judging Kelly for getting engaged to an old dude may not be nice, but Tamra could have said much worse.

After all, Kelly shared a video of Rick showing her what was essentially racist propaganda.

Kelly labeled Black Lives Matter protesters as "terrorists" admist the largest civil rights protest in the history of the world.

Tamra also delved into what she misses about The Real Housewives of Orange County.

"Well I think in general I miss just doing things together,” she admits.

“We were always so busy," Tamra reflects, "going to lunch or going on trips."

"And right now," Tamra comments, "none of that is really happening."

"But I guess just the day-to-day that we spent and the friendships that we developed throughout the years," she adds.

"Obviously," Tamra then adds shadily, "some of them … don’t miss it all!"

Tamra also shares that, as she interacts with people who know her from TV, they are often surprised.

Given her meme-worthy history, Tamra notes that people expect to meet this “fiery, controversial” person.

But she explains that, in case anyone needed a reminder, reality TV is not reality.

"I’m really not like that," Tamra emphasizes.

"I don’t have a problem calling somebody out on their bulls–t, that’s a given," she acknowledges.

"But in general," Tamra clarifies, "I don’t fight with my friends.”

“We don’t tell secrets," Tamra details, clarifying that she is referring to her time with "my friends that are not on TV."

"We don’t tell personal secrets," she adds, "we don’t try to do that."

Real Housewives is entertainment. Do you really think that a bunch of millionaire neighbors go on annual vacations together?

"I’m going back into real estate!” Tamra gushes.

She details: “I signed up with a luxury real estate agency called … you might even know John McMonigle."

Tamra explains: "he’s been on Bravo before, he’s been on Housewives, Real Estate Wars."

"He has a beautiful office in Corona del Mar called Agent Inc." Tamra says, "and my girlfriend works there and she talked me into it."

"She’s like, ‘real estate is booming right now, I don’t know why you’re not jumping into it,'" she recalls.

Tamra adds: "I was like, okay, I knew there was a reason why I kept my real estate license active!"

Tamra raves about what a good fit this is for her.

She expreses that she is “obsessed” with houses.

What she looks forward to the most is "helping people" on their home journeys.