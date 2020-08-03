Tamar Braxton: Fired by WeTV Amid Accusations of Betrayal, Abuse

Two-plus weeks after she attempted suicide, and one day after she allegedly exposed her employer for instance of abuse and betrayal, Tamar Braxton has been let go by WeTV.

In a Friday statement from this cable netwoork, obtained by Variety, executives said they “will work with [Braxton's] representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.”

This decision went public about 24 hours after Braxton laid out claims that the network “betrayed…overworked, and underpaid” her.

For the record:

Braxton has two shows set up at WeTV Braxton Family Values, which has aired six seasons to date... and the upcoming project Get Ya Life!

Insiders have told Variety that Braxton will still appear in a few episodes of Braxton Family Values Season 7, which began production prior to Braxton’s suicide attempt.

As for Get Ya Life!, WeTV previously delayed the show’s debut -- scheduled for last week -- and are now planning to run all six, already-filmed episodes, starting on September 10.

"Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade," the network added of its second-highest paid star.

"As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.

"We wish her nothing but the best."

It's been an eventful, tragic and traumatic few weeks for Tamar Braxton.

The artist was found unconscious by her boyfriend in a Los Angeles hotel room in mid-July; she was subsequently hospitalized and then placed in a mental health facility.

A few days later, Braxton issued a statement that blamed WeTV, and reality television in general as an industry, for making her want to kill hereslf.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid,” Braxton’s wrote on Instagram, adding:

I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair.

I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.

There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person.

Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight.

I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.

Tamar then emphasized that "mental illness is real" and concluded:

We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation.

The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental.

I will do everything in my power to aid those who from mental illness including those of us who’s mental was only a result from the toxic, systemic bondage that dwells in television.

It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice.

Braxton also claimed that the “toxic, systematic bondage that dwells television” contributed to the demise of her mental health.

She and boyfriend David Adefeso were reportedly very unhappy with the episodes of Get Ya Life they were able to preview.

In fact, in a very odd turn of events, Adefeso cited “the network” (aka WEtv) several times during the 911 call he made on the night Tamar tried to take her own life.

According to a screenshot posted by The Jasmine Brand, meanwhile, Braxton is denying that WEtv has cut ties with her.

In a Tweet (which has since been deleted), the former talk show host wrote that she was never informed or contacted by WEtv of this move.

Read the messages:

LIES!! no one has talked to a lawyer, or to me, sent a flower or card, text to me or NAN!!! THIS is the abuse and lies I am talking about.

This is not helping my mental state. They just won’t stop until they see me out of my mind or dead.