Sofia Richie Taunts Scott Disick With Bikini Thirst Trap: Look What You're Missing Out On, Old Man!

It's only been a few days since Scott Disick dumped Sofia Richie, but quite a lot has happened in that time.

Already, Scott is rumored to be in a throuple with Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae.

And Sofia? Well, based on her latest Instagram activity, we're guessing Sofia isn't too torn up about that news.

Richie turned 22 this week (yeah, she's much, much younger than Scott, in case you've forgotten), and while she may no longer be a member of the extended Kar-Jenner clan, she still celebrated like one.

Sofia poses for bikini pics on a regular basis, but this time, she really went all out.

We're talking post after post of swimwear pics.

And this was not a one-bikini occasion, either.

By our count, Sofia rocked at least four different ensembles over the course of her two-day celebration.

Maybe this is typical when your 22nd birthday consists of hopping on a jet with a dozen of your besties and heading off to an island paradise, as opposed to a more traditional celebration (i.e., blacking out on Long Island Iced Teas at T.G.I. Friday's).

But it seems a bit extravagant to those of us who only owned one swimsuit at that age (buying more would've cut into our LIT budget).

We probably don't need to explain to you why Sofia's bikini pics quickly racked up approximately a gazillion likes on Instagram.

But please join us as we explore the various non-obvious reasons why her birthday celebration is attracting so much attention in celebrity gossip circles.

For starters, there's the guest list:

Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou was on hand, but Kylie herself was nowhere to be found.

Sofia and Kylie were both present for Stassie's infamous Handmaid's Tale-themed birthday party last year, and insiders said the three influencers had become best friends.

So the fact that Kylie didn't join in Sofia's birthday rager can be taken as a sign that Richie is not on the greatest terms with the Kar-Jenner clan.

In a way, it stands to reason that Kylie would cut ties -- but in a bunch of other ways, it's super weird.

After all, Sofia is the one who got dumped, and it's not like Scott is an actual member of the family.

He's Kourtney's baby daddy, sure, but the two of them separated years ago, and the Kard clan is known for being forgiving and welcoming toward exes.

Speaking of Scott, many of Sofia's followers arrived at the conclusion that her primary goal in posting so many bikini pics was taunting Disick and showing him what he's missing out on.

That's a bit of a stretch, but it's not so terribly far-fetched.

After all, 22 is a sensitive age, and it can't feel very good to be publicly dumped, only to watch your older ex move on with an even younger Instagram influencer within a matter of days.

But it's important to remember that Sofia is a young model.

She probably doesn't need any special reason to post a bunch of bikini pics, and for that, we thank her.