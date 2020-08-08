Shannon Beador Goes Maskless, Gets Roasted BECAUSE SHE HAD COVID-19!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continue to be really irresponsible when it comes to the coronavirus.

By now, you've probably read about all the dangerous nonsense Kelly Dodd has been spewing when it comes to this global pandemic.

That's been pretty awful all around.

Now, however, Shannon Beador has seemingly gone ahead and one-upped her colleague by sharing the photograph above on Instagram.

"Back with my dream team," Beador wrote as a caption to this picture of her and her makeup team, adding the following tags and hashtags in the process:

@glambypamelab @laurarugetti #covidnegative #bravocommercial #beingsafe #dontlookatmynails.

As Beador notes here, she has apparently now tested negative for COVID-19.

But the long-time reality star -- along with all of her daughters -- tested positive for this virus at the end of July.

"Today, we are Covid positive times 4," Beador explained in a message at the time, adding:

"The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms).

"A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected."

For the record, there's no evidence that one is immune from COVID-19 after acquiring it, despite this being a commonly-held belief.

One would think that anyone who has been diagnosed with this horrible disease would be extra careful around friends and, heck, also strangers... and yet Beador isn't wearing a mask in the first picture posted above.

Folks on the Internet have taken notice, too.

Beador is taking major heat on social media for posing alongside two people in masks, especially because she's endangering their health simply to show off her latest fresh look.

Another fan, meanwhile, used this as an opportunity to slam Dodd, who has been trashed for a series of remarks she made about the pandemic ever since it really broke out.

"Maybe your illness will convince your friend @kellydodd to take this seriously," this person wrote.

Perhaps not, however.

These same Real Housewives were taken to task in May for socializing amid the pandemic, as they seemingly went out of their way to set a horrible example for viewers everywhere.

Dodd, of course, infamously said of the coronavirus this spring:

"It's God's way of thinning the herd."

YIKES, right?

As far as we know, Dodd never commented on Beador's diagnosis.

But she probably messages her privately and supported her choice to go maskless at the salon this week.

Bravo, meanwhile, doesn't seem to care about the disease, either.

As previously reported, a new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is ready to begin production again... COVID-19 be damned.