Selling Sunset Cast: What is Their Net Worth?

Selling Sunset is about more than just Justin Hartley telling Chrishell Stause he wanted a divorce via text message.

Yes, this famous and ugly split has earned the real estate-based reality show more attention than it ever garnered in the past.

But the realtors of the Oppenheim Group are busy each episode on this program of trying to sell luxury properties in Los Angeles.

It's a tough job.

But the following people need to do it.

And they need to earn a pretty penny (or several!) as they do.

With Selling Sunset trending on a near-daily basis at the moment, let's delve into the bank accounts of various cast members and determine their net worths, shall we?

Chrishell Stause

A real estate agent and actress, Chrishell is worth $5 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Prior to acquiring her real estate licence and joining the aforementioned Oppenheim Group, she was an actress who enjoyed recurring roles on soap operas Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.

It was on this latter show's set where she met Hartley.

Christine Quinn

Quinn is considered by many to be the biggest personality on the show, yet her net worth does not match that of Stause.

The realtor is worth $500,000, according CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Before coming on board Oppenheim Group, she worked in fashion and entertainment -- and she's marrried too tech mogul Christian Richard.

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith clocks in $1 million, according to Cinemaholic.

She used to work as an interior designer, staging homes before earning her realtor license.

Fans discovered more about the mom-of-two's divorce and her difficult relationship with former NFL player ex-husband Ralph Brown on season three of Selling Sunset.

Maya Vander

Vander also just hits the $1 million threshold.

On Season 3, Maya is expecting her second child, commuting back and forth between Miami and Los Angeles to sell major listings.

Moreover, she’s currently studying for her broker's license and actually has two real estate jobs: one with The Oppenheim Group and another with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami.

Mary Fitzgerald

Akin to Amanza and Maya, Mary is worth $1 million.

Her real estate career kicked off in 2008 -- and she joined the Oppenheim Group in 2014.

The reality star's feud with Christine Quinn was a major storyline on Season 3, as was her marriage to husband Romain Bonnet.

Romain Bonnet

According to The Express, Bonnet is worth between $1 and $5 million.

French-born, he got married to Mary Fitzgerald at the end of Season 2.

These days, he also works for The Oppenheim Group.

"He does construction now," Mary told Women's Health. "He's a project manager for a bunch of our listings, a lot of people don't know that. So he's been working on all of our projects."

Heather Rae Young

Before getting into real estate, Heather was a model and actress (and former Playboy Playmate) who joined the Oppenheim Group in 2014.

She is currently engaged to another reality star, Tarek El Moussa.

Young is worth around $3 million.

Davina Potratz

Davina is worth $2 million, according to The Standard. This is a former model who got her real estate license in 2006.

She works as a real estate agent and a broker.

Jason Oppenheim

It pays to be the main in charge: Jason Oppenheim is worth $50 million!

The head of his own company, Jason earned a law degree and an undergraduate degree from UC Berkeley and worked in law before real estate, according to his Oppenheim Group profile.

Brett Oppenheim

Just like his successful sibling, Brett iis valued at $50 million.

However, this might change soon, considering Christine recently revealed to Glamour UK that Brett left the Oppenheim Group to start his own brokerage.

Will the risk cause his net worth to plummet or sky rocket?

Stay tuned to find out, folks!