Scott Disick: Yes, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Back Together!

For months now, rumors of a Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson reconciliation have been in non-stop circulation on social media.

The alleged couple doesn't seem to mind -- in fact, it often seems as though they encourage such speculation.

Tristan attended Khloe's birthday party back in June, and he's been living with his ex and their daughter throughout most of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, some insiders claimed that Khloe was only being nice to Tristan for baby True's sake, and deep down she continued to harbor resentment toward him for repeatedly cheating on her.

Of course, those sources are anonymous, so there's a good chance they're full of crap.

What this situation needed was a verified insider to come forward and confirm the news that Khloe and Tristan are back together without cover of anonymity.

So leave it to the Lord himself, Scott Disick, to step up and seize control of the situation.

Of course, it's not like Scott issued a press release about the reconciliation -- in fact, his big reveal might have been accidental.

Earlier this week, Khloe posted the above photo of herself in a revealing bikini.

"Good Swim back in stock NOW!!!!" she captioned the pic, in promotion of her Good American swimwear line.

It wasn't long before Scott chimed in with an even more revealing caption:

“@RealTristan13 is a lucky man!” he wrote, according to Us Weekly.

Not surprisingly, many fans took that as a definitive confirmation that Khloe and Tristan are back on.

Scott's got a wicked sense of humor, but this doesn't seem like the type of thing he would joke about.

Plus, the news doesn't come as much of a shock, coming as it does on the heels of months of reconciliation rumors.

“Khloe is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source told Us in a recent interview.

“The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship.”

So it sounds like some good news has finally come out of the hellscape that is 2020.

Of course, this is only good news if Tristan manages to keep it in his pants and refrain from cheating on Khloe for the 400 bajillionth time.

But hey, maybe he's learned his lesson.

Sorry if we're being overly optimistic, but this year has forced us to adopt the belief that people can change.