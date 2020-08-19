Scott Disick to Kourtney Kardashian: We Should Probably Start Boning Again

It's been a strange summer in terms of travel and vacation plans, but the members of the Kar-Jenner clan are making do.

Of course, we guess it's a little bit easier to improvise when you've got a few billionaires in the extended family.

Anyway, Kylie's trip to Turks and Caicos for her 23rd birthday has been receiving most of the media attention over the past week, but Kris Jenner's other daughters have been on the move, as well.

Kim and Kanye traveled to Colorado to save their marriage with a camping trip, and amazingly, it appears to have worked!

And while all this was going on, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took their kids to one of California's many picturesque lakes for some family bonding.

For obvious reasons, this one hasn't attracted quite as many tabloid headlines as the other trips, but it seems there's a lot more going on on this vacay than the usual trout fishing and swimming in weird murky water where you don't want to touch bottom.

For weeks now, we've been hearing rumors that Scott and Kourtney are hooking up.

Some say they're on the verge of a formal reconciliation, while others insist that Disick and Kardashian are merely friends with benefits.

Whatever the case, it seems Scott was a big of Kourtney's swimwear selections during the trip.

Earlier this week, Kourt posted the above photo -- which was probably taken by Scott -- and the exes exchanged vaguely flirty lake-based puns on Instagram.

What does it all mean?

Well, no one really knows, but Scott's comments are certainly complimentary, and they seem to be rooted in some sort of inside joke.

Kourtney later revealed that the whole family has been sleeping together in a tent.

Of course, Kourtney is still a Kardashian, so her version of camping involves a phone for making conference calls, and posing for thirst trap pics while pretending to read.

Insiders have confirmed that Scott and Kourtney are getting along better than ever these days, but they've stopped just short of saying they're hooking up -- which is probably a good sign that that's exactly what's happening.

“Scott and Kourtney are getting on and the kids are happy,” an insider recently told Life & Style.

“They’re making the most of the summer and have a bunch of activity-filled family trips planned," the source added.

"Kourtney and Scott think it’s good for their kids to be outdoors, in the fresh air … They have a blast raising them together.”

But are they having a blast in other ways as well?

Only time -- and maybe a positive pregnancy test -- will tell us for sure.

In the meantime, we'll continue to join fans in wildly speculating about whether or not Scott and Kourt have spent the week sneaking off to the woods together.