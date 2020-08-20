Scott Disick DUMPS Sofia Richie: It's Finally, Officially Over!

Well, it's official.

After months of rumors and short-lived reconciliations, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have officially broken up.

And this time, it's for good ... we think.

E! News -- obviously something of a reliable source for all things Kar-Jenner clan -- confirmed the split this morning, adding that the former couple is no longer on speaking terms.

"They have been off and on for two months," an insider told the outlet.

"Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking."

The source added that it was Scott who dumped Sofia, and the issues that led him to end it were the same ones that have been with them since the start of the relationship.

"Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," the insider continued.

"He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses," the source went on.

"And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.

"Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn't see them getting back together again in the future."

The news comes just one day after E! reported that Scott and Sofia were taking yet another break from their rocky romance.

At the time, a source told the outlet that Disick and Richie's relationship status "changes daily."

"Things haven't been great between them. Scott's been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her," an insider explained.

"Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her."

The decision to go public with the split at a time when Scott has been vacationing with Kourtney Kardashian is sure to spur rumors of Disick reconciling with the mother of his three children.

While it's unclear if those two are planning to give their relationship another shot, an insider told Us Weekly that Sofia was deeply upset by what she perceived as flirty social media exchanges between Scott and his ex.

“It bothers Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly,” a source told the magazine this week.

“She is making it a point to do her own thing.”

Scott and Kourtney have been camping near a mountain lake with their children this week, and while there's no certain sign of romantic interest, comments they've left on one another's Instagram posts make it clear that these two are on very friendly terms.

While Sofia was reportedly angry about Scott and Kourtney's renewed closeness, insiders say she's not terribly upset about the end of her relationship, which had been fizzling in recent months, anyway.

“Scott and Sofia have simmered down a little and Scott has been making a big effort to refocus on himself and his family,” an insider told Us.

“Their relationship has taken a bit of a backseat and it’s not either of their main priorities right now.”

Scott and Sofia started dating back in 2016, when he was a 33-year-old father of three, and she was an 18-year-old up-and-coming model.

Despite many ups and downs, the couple lasted much longer than skeptics anticipated, and we're sure quite a few insiders -- particularly on Sofia's side -- are happy to see them finally call it quits.

But despite Scott and Sofia's claims of finality, we wouldn't be the slightest bit surprised to see these two give their relationship another shot at some point in the near future.

These two just can't seem to quit each other ...