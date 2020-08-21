Scheana Shay: I Was In a Sexual Relationship With John Mayer ... And Another Famous Woman

Following the firing of Stassi Schroeder and Kristin Doute, it's unclear if Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo for a new season.

Of course, if it does, it will be heavily reliant upon Scheana Shay to bring the drama.

Fortunately, it seems the "Good as Gold" singer is very much up to the task.

Despite rumors that Scheana is quitting Vanderpump to avoid further controversy, the former SUR hostess says she has every intention of engaging in further West Hollywood Scheananigans for the entertainment of Bravo audiences.

Of course, the show usually films during the summer, but this year's production has been indefinitely delayed by the coronavirus lockdown.

Perhaps that's why Scheana is giving us something to tide us over in the form of threesome stories involving famous singers.

In a recent podcast interview, Scheana revealed that she met John Mayer and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston while she was working at the Grand Havana Room in LA, and she ended "up getting wasted with" the A-list couple.

"Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot," Shay told podcast co-hosts Heather Rae Young and Jessica Hall.

"They invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an after-party."

For whatever reason, Scheana never went to that party, and the next time she saw Mayer, he and Aniston had split.

And that's where the story really heats up.

Shay explained that she and her then-roommate, Stacie Adams -- known to fans of The Hills as "Stacie the Bartender" -- began hanging out and having sex with Mayer on a regular basis.

"This went on for about six months, that we hung out. We would go to his house... It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on," Shay said.

"But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention."

But despite Scheana's claims that everyone's needs were met, a power imbalance eventually developed.

"I definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked her more," Shay said of Adams.

"And I was like, 'Wait, I brought you into this, like and now you're getting more attention than I'm getting, like what's up with that?'" she continued.

"And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking, and there were like a lot of things — like her and I had like a year of just awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later and ... have never been closer."

Scheana, Stacie and John's arrangement eventually made its way to the tabloids, but Shay says Mayer was surprisingly cool about the situation.

"He was like 'No, it's cool, I don't think you would do that, like we've been hanging out for six months. Like, you probably would have done it by now,'" Mayer reportedly told Scheana when she assured him she hadn't gone to the press.

Adding insult to injury, Scheana was fired from the Grand Havana Room for "fraternizing" with guests.

"And so I was like, 'You know I'm losing my job over this?' It was the week of my birthday. And I'm like, 'I don't think as a cocktail waitress we really get like a severance package,'" she recalled.

Fortunately, it all worked out in the end:

Scheana soon got a job at Lisa Vanderpump's Villa Blanca restaurant, and the rest, as they say, is history.

"So if it wasn't for John Mayer, I wouldn't be on Vanderpump Rules," Shay said.

Is there anything the guitar god can't do?