Rose McGowan Trashes Alyssa Milano as "F--king Fraud," Says She Made Charmed Set "Toxic"

Accordiing to Rose McGowan, she did not live a charmed life while filming a certain CW show back in the day.

And it's all Alyssa Milano's fault.

The former co-stars engaged late last week in a fiery war of words over politics, one that devolved eventually into McGown putting Milano on blast for the way she acted when the two co-starred on Charmed.

The spat began after McGown criticized Democrats for accomplishing "nothing" during their recent National Convention, writing:

"What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING?.

"Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No.

"You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf–-kers."

Milano took exception to this accusation and rundown.

“Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you,” Milano Tweeted on Friday.

“It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention-seeking tweets.”

Prior to this direct address, Milano listed an endless array of positive Democratic actions.

"Across the nation, on issues of abortion, women's rights, access to healthcare, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, economic justice, and personal freedoms, at every level of government, Democrats lead the way. #DemocratsHelpPeople" she wrote at the end of her 26-tweet thread.

McGowan proceeded to fire back, accusing the Who's the Boss alum of appropriating the #MeToo movement -- and being difficult to work with.

"You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana [Burke],” she tweeted at her rival.

“You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed.

"You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s–t!’ Appalling behavior on the daily.

"I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f–king fraud."

In response to these disses, Milano told Us Weekly:

“Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn’t align with my wellness plan."

She later asked her fans to get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend on Twitter.

“Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?” she asked.

“Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F–k off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people."

In related news, Holly Marie Combs -- McGowan and Milano's other Charmed co-star and third witch sister -- chimed in on the drama.

When a fan asked Combs if she thinks McGowan "is helping Trump get re-elected by attacking Democrats and Biden?!," Combs responded:

"I think everyone should vote for the future they want."

"Beautiful," Milano replied.