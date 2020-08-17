Rob Kardashian: I'm DONE Being Fat and Poor!

In recent years, very few celebrities have endured quite as many ups and downs as Rob Kardashian.

There was a time when he seemed to be on top of the world ... and there were many times when that was decidedly not the case.

These days, however, Rob seems to be in the midst of a comeback -- although as with just about everything in his life, there have been some major complications along the way.

Rob emerged from hiding back in April after shunning the spotlight for the better part of a year.

The 33-year-old has struggled with his weight in recent years, so fans were pleased to see that Rob had trimmed down and seemed fully prepared for a long-awaited return to public life.

Unfortunately, his comeback coincided with a deterioration in the relationship between Rob and his baby mama, Blac Chyna.

Chyna has accused Rob of abuse, and she recently blamed him for a minor head injury suffered by their daughter, Dream.

(Blac alleges that the injury is a result of negligence on Rob's part; she's not claiming that Rob physically abused the child.)

But the Kardashians are masters of public relations, and with the help of momager Kris Jenner, Rob is sidestepping the problem of his ex's allegations and pressing on with his comeback.

Last week, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday, and insiders say the rest of the family was thrilled when Rob consented to join them on a trip to Turks and Caicos to mark the occasion.

"Everyone is just thrilled about how well Rob is doing," a source close to the family tells People magazine.

"He is really doing excellent," the insider adds.

While the rest of the Kard clan is excited about the prospect of Rob re-launching his career and doing some actual earning for the first time in several years, the prospect of Kris' only son re-gaining his health is obviously even more exciting.

"[Rob] had a lot of work to do when it comes to his health and he continues to be very committed," says the source.

"He is happier and healthier."

A separate source previously told the magazine that Rob's health was a major source of concern among Kim and company.

"Rob is doing well. He takes care of himself, works out and eats better," the insider said.

"For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked," the source continued, adding:

"Now he knows he looks better. He is comfortable enough to be photographed. He wants people to know that he is doing well.

It was around this time that Khloe Kardashian promised fans that the newly-slim Rob would be making more appearances on the family's reality series:

"Rob is going to be on the show more," Khloe said.

"We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that," she continued.

"He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more."

It might be a while before we see Rob back on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on a full-time basis, but at the moment, his loved ones are reportedly thrilled by the fact that he's once again participating in family events.

"To have him join Kylie's birthday trip was such a treat for the whole family," says the source.

"They love having him around."

Here's hoping Rob's gradual return to public life continues apace.

Despite his difficulties and years of bad behavior, he still has many, many fans who wish him only the best.