Prince Harry to The Queen: How Dare You Treat My Wife This Way!

According to a brand new book, not even Queen Elizabeth II was immune from the wrath of Prince Harry amid the ex-Royal's simmering feud with his famous family members.

Earlier this month, reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand published their unauthorized book "Finding Freedom," which alleges to chronicle Harry and Meghan Markle's breaking away from the former's well-known relatives.

Among the nuggets these authors supposedly uncovered?

That Markle skipped Pippa Middleton's wedding because she didn't want her butt to be compared to Pippa's butt.

And also?

That Harry once berated the Queen herself for the way a staffer had been treating his polarizing wife.

The altercation reportedly took place over two years ago, at some point prior to Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018.

Prince Harry was furious with Angela Kelly (described hilariously as a "long time dresser) at the time because the employee, a close confidante of the Queen, "deliberately dragged her feet" when Markle asked for access to a tiara before the couple's big day.

Yes, this may be the most extreme example ever of a First World Problem.

But it still stuck Harry as a problem back then.

Megan wanted to simply try on her tiara before walking down the aisle in it, to confirm feet and feel and everything.

But this Kelly person turned the simple request into a giant hullabaloo.

Harry was allegedly so irate over the situation that he approached his 94-year old grandmother to complain.

"I don't know what the hell is going on, but this woman needs to make this work for my future wife," the book claims he yelled at Lizzie the Second.

There were also reportedly issues surrounding Meghan's selection of tiaras as well.

Her first choice is said to have been the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, which was worn by Princess Eugenie at her wedding six months after the Sussexes' nuptials.

Alas, she was denied.

Such a tiara tussle has been reported on in the past -- but this book represents the first time we've heard about Harry going straight to Elizabeth to kvetch about it.

“Harry had to intervene,” Scobie told True Royalty TV, of the argument

“He called his grandmother... And of course, we can kind of see now where this ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets’ narrative comes from.”

Yes.

Or we can see where the narrative comes from that Royal staffers treated Markle poorly because she was an American.

Added Scobie:

"Harry felt that there were those within the institution that would stop at nothing at the very least to make Meghan's life difficult."

In the book, it is alleged that Harry felt Kelly became “truly unavailable” for Markle and was “purposely ignoring Meghan.”

The tome added that one aide remarked that Harry was “fed up" after seeing all the ways Meghan was discriminated against leading up to this incident.

Harry and Meghan, of course, announced they were splitting from the Royal Family in January.

They then made the move official on March 31.

The famous couple now resides in a wealthy California town and seems quite content to be very far away from all the Royal craziness.

Can anyone really blame them?