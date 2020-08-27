Porsha Williams' Second Arrest, Heroic Activism to Be Featured on RHOA

Twice now, Porsha Williams has been arrested while peacefully protesting the murder of Breonna Taylor.

Her heroic activism will not be limited to headlines -- and will be featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

TMZ heard from production sources about plans to incorporate Porsha's vital and outspoken activism on the upcoming season.

Producers are determined to illuminate Porsha during her quest for justice.

They already know that viewers will find an inside look at that journey riveting -- and they know how important the topic is.

Porsha was arrested back in July.

She was participating in the protest outside of the home of Kentucky's Attorney General, Daniel Cameron.

Police dragged her away from the protest in zip ties.

Porsha was charged with a felony for that -- a common intimidation tactic, threatening activists with losing their right to vote.

The charge was, however, dropped.

The official reasoning behind the charge or its dropping was not thoroughly explained.

This week, Porsha was arrested again.

She was at yet another Louisville protest at which she demanded justice for the murder of Breonna Taylor.

This arrest was on Wednesday, August 26. Porsha will not be intimidated by thugs hiding behind a badge.

The Black Lives Matter protests that began in late May have not stopped, but the mainstream media largely lost interest in covering them after the first few weeks.

It is important to note that the recent shooting of Jacob Blake has returned mainstream attention to how urgent the pleas for accountability still are.

Jacob Blake is an unarmed Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police in front of his kids. He has survived but will likely remain paralyzed.

TMZ reports that there were no The Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras present for Porsha's arrest.

The realities of the COVID-19 pandemic mean that sending a camera crew is just not feasible.

Protesters can responsibly wear masks and protest because it is an essential activity. Filming reality TV is, well, not as essential, no matter how important the subject.

Additionally, Bravo's cameras and producers could easily have become targets if they were on the ground.

In cities all across America, police have made it clear that they will not hesitate to deliberately target journalists with arrest, violence, and potentially lethal weapons.

There is no reason to believe that Bravo's production crew would receive any special treatment that actual reports have not. Nobody wants to lose an eye. And that, of course, is the point of targeting them.

Instead of using their own footage, producers are going to rely upon raw cellphone footage in order to tell Porsha's story.

As we have previously reported, the show is filming again, albeit with numerous layers of precautions in place to minimize risks where possible.

The Housewives themselves will use their platforms to discuss racism and other injustices plaguing America and how we must change to create a safer, more just country.

It remains unclear if NeNe Leakes will be one of those Housewives, as her continued presence on the show remains shrouded in mystery.

Even those in the Real Housewives world have heard and repeated rumors that NeNe is not coming back, but the reality remains unclear.

Regardless of who is and is not part of the cast, we are encouraged that this powerful platform will be used for such a good cause. Porsha is courageous.