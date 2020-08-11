Paul Staehle: Karine is Crazy! I Can Explain My Domestic Violence Arrests!

In late July, Paul and Karine Staehle's huge fight led to police being called and Karine hiding from Paul.

As Karine seeks legal protection from him, Paul is trying to win over fans.

Paul Staehle has put out a lengthy, lengthy statement in light of the current, alarming situation.

"It truly breaks my heart [that] it has come to this," Paul's Instagram Story post begins.

He gripes "I have bent over backwards" to accommodate and please Karine.

"I found work. I got a new home. A new car," he lists.

Paul, these are just things that people have to do to be part of society, especially when they have children.

That Paul apparently thinks that these should have caused Karine to remain his wife may speak to his state of mind.

Paul continues his litany of services that he provided for Karine.

He claims that he "let her buy anything she wanted."

"Did the cooking, cleaning, laundry, and took care of Pierre," Paul lists.

"I have never in my life physically or sexually assaulted anyone," Paul claims, despite recent accusations and his arrest record.

"My previous domestic violence violation," he alleges, "I was arrested over a very well written message that she could come get her stuff."

We don't claim to be legal experts, but writing a note is not a crime, which leads us to believe that Paul is omitting some details.

"The other arrest," Paul claims, "was because I let my ex live with me because she had nowhere else to go."

Again, that is not a crime, so we have to wonder what the ex would say.

"She called the police," he accuses, in a plot "to get me arrested and get all my stuff."

"But the officer that night saw through the BS and arrested her, too," he recalls..

"Same ex has since messaged me to hang out and babysit her kid," Paul claims, "which I have declined."

"Now here I am," he states dramatically.

"I have made motions to the court for Karine to get mental help," Paul announces.

He then complains: "I have had to double up on my therapy to dope with this madness."

Some might say that Paul should have been doubling up beforehand, as it might have prevented this whole situation.

"Her motion against me with false allegations," Paul gripes, "is for a three-year restraining order against me and both my children."

Okay, Paul's grasp of sentence structure is slipping, here.

Karine is absolutely not trying to get a protection order against Pierre and Baby #2. She wants to keep them away from Paul.

Paul grumbles that he will have to pay "alimony and child support."

"But I cannot see her or my children at all," he complains.

Spousal and child support are your financial obligations, not paid admission to see them.

As you can imagine, the comments are not being kind to Paul.

Paul has been trying to garner sympathy, showing things like a tour of his (current) home.

As commenters have pointed out, a clean house is not the same thing as a safe, loving home.

In addition to abuse, Paul is accused of controlling Karine, making unilateral decisions without consulting her.

Unfortunately, his arrest record seems to indicate that this is part of a pattern of behavior.

A man might have one "crazy" ex. After a certain number of exes make similar statements about him, you have to observe that he is the common factor.