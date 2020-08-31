Niecy Nash Comes Out, Marries Artist Who Sang at Her First Wedding

Niecy Nash delivered a pair of whopping surprises on Monday:

First, she's gay!

Second, she's gay AND she's married!

The actress has exchanged vows with singer Jessica Betts, she announced on Instagram just a couple hours ago.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈 📸 @robertector," Nash captioned a photo of herself and Betts walking hand-in-hand down the aisle, the same one we posted above.

Betts also celebrated the union in her message, writing:

"I got a whole Wife 👽💍 @niecynash1 #Bettsofbothworlds #LoveWins."

The women wed in an outdoor ceremony, saying "I do" underneath a tree that was adorned with flowers.

Niecy also acknowledged that her wedding -- to a female! -- comes as a shock to many of her followers, writing on her Instagram Story: "#PlotTwist."

It also comes about a year after her divorce filing from husband Jay Tucker in December of 2019.

In the legal documents related to the divorce, Nash listed the couple’s date of separation as June 1, 2019... three days after their eight-year wedding anniversary.

"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have," Nash's separatiion statement read last October.

It continued:

"Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage.

"Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share—present tense.

"Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful."

Want another plot twist?

Betts actually sang at Nash's first wedding!

We don't know much more about her connection to Nash, however, such as when the two began dating -- because this was the first time we learned they were even a romantic item.

Back in June 2018, though, Betts posted a video from her time on the set of Claws, the TNT drama on which Nash stars.

The musician performed one of her songs on the episode where Niecy's character gets married. How ironic!

Congratulations, meanwhile, are pouring in for the newlyweds, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson commenting on the actress' post, "So happy for you!"

Added Lena Waithe: "Congrats @niecynash1!! Sending y’all so much love!!!"

And Sarah Paulson remarked: "I love you so much."