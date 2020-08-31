Nicole Poturalski: Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Is In an Open Marriage?!

Well, we didn't see this one coming.

Last week, we reported on the news that Brad Pitt appears to be dating Nicole Poturalski, a 27-year-old German model.

On the surface, there was nothing terribly shocking about this report.

Brad's divorce from Angelina Jolie is finally on the verge of being finalized, and it makes sense that he would be ready to move on.

Also, he shot a movie with Leonardo DiCaprio last year, so it makes sense that he would be moving on with a European model in her twenties.

But it seems that Brad and Nicole's relationship is at least slightly more interesting than your usual, vaguely icky May-December Hollywood romance.

This is mainly due to the fact that Nicole is married, and it seems that her husband is totally fine with the fact that his wife is handling Brad's moneyballs.

(Sorry, it was either that or an even more unfortunate Snatch joke.)

"Brad Pitt first met Nicole in August last year at Borchardt which is her husband Roland’s restaurant," a friend of Nicole's recently told the Daily Mail.

"Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows [Nicole's husband] Roland [Mary] and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film," the source added.

Proving once again that movie stars and Europeans live very different lives from the rest of us, 68-year-old Roland apparently facilitated a night alone for Brad and Nicole, and a relationship developed from there.

"Brad was introduced to Roland’s wife Nicole [Poturalski] and she passed him her number," the insider said.

"Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and he connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work."

As far as anyone knows, Nicole is still married to her very accomodating and much, much older husband.

You know you're really robbing the grave when hooking up with a guy who's only 30 years your senior constitutes dating a younger man.

There's no word yet on whether or not Roland is cool with his wife openly dating one of the world's most famous movie stars, but Brad and Nicole certainly aren't going to any great lengths to hide their relationship.

Last week, the two of them met up in Paris and enjoyed an afternoon on the town before hopping a private jet for the South of France.

See, this is why you have to be careful when you're playing the "hall pass" game with your significant other.

Sure, the chances that they're gonna meet and bang Brad Pitt are slim, but they're never zero.

Really, you're only 100 percent safe if they pick dead people or someone like Sean Connery, who they say they would sleep with, but would probably have a change of heart when they meet him in person and realize that he's literally 90.

This has been a marriage-saving public service announcement from The Hollywood Gossip.