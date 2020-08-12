Nicole Nafziger: Putting Her Daughter's Life at Risk After Leaving Her for Months?!

Man, it is just not Nicole Nafziger's week, huh?

The whole year has been looking rough for her, too.

Really just the whole time she's been on television hasn't been great.

But this week, Nicole has been getting slammed left and right because she just returned to the U.S. after spending five months in Morocco with fiancé Azan Tefou.

She left for what was supposed to be a two-week visit back in March, then obviously the pandemic happened and she wasn't able to return home until now.

The issue, of course, being that she was away from her young daughter, May, for all that time.

It's been this whole thing -- she's gotten hate for the past few months for being in Morocco for so long away from her kid.

It's a complicated matter, because shortly after she arrived for her visit with Azan, things shut down, including airports, and although there were some flights back to the U.S., they would have been considerably more expensive.

Nicole's mother, who was watching May during the visit, hasn't had a problem with what happened, and she's said plenty of times that there are a lot of circumstances about Nicole's decision to stay that everyone may not understand.

It's also worth mentioning that no matter what Nicole's choice was -- if she flew during the beginning of the pandemic, if she'd taken May with her in the first place, anything -- she would have been criticized for it.

Over the weekend, Nicole started her long journey home, and on Monday, she arrived in Florida.

And people are not happy with what happened next.

Yesterday, she shared a selfie with May with what looks like a suitcase handle between them -- it was most likely taken at the airport when she arrived.

"Soooo happy to finally be back with my baby girl," she captioned the photo. "I missed her so much and it feels so great to get back to normal with her."

Do you see what the issue is?

Let's let her critics explain it.

"Why are you not quarantined for two weeks?" one of her followers ased. "The cases of Covid in children has gone up by 40%. Are you not worried for your child????!!?!!!!"

"You traveled and was away from your child," another person wrote, "then came back and saw her right away? Don't you think quarantining yourself for an appropriate amount of time first would've been the responsible thing to do?"

One person skipped the questions and went straight for the insults, saying "Abandons daughter for six months then hugs all over her after being in four different airports lmao mom of the year over here."

Someone even said that "child services needs to do something asap," although we're not sure if that's because of the quarantine concern of just a more general recommendation.

And some people are even calling this evidence of the weird conspiracy that she was never in Morocco because somehow it can be enforced that every single person who travels spends 14 days completely alone when they get home?

The big concern, obviously, is that Nicole went straight from all that traveling to being right back at home with her little girl when it is advisable to stay somewhere alone for a couple of weeks to make sure you're not sick.

And yeah, it's a valid concern, but you know the same people would have something to stay if she spent two more weeks away from May instead.

We just hope that Nicole is healthy and happy, and so is the rest of her family, and that they can get back to normal soon.