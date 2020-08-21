Mossimo Giannulli, Evil Husband of Lori Loughlin, Sentenced to Prison

Mossimo Giannulli is married to an iconic star from Full House.

Now, though, in a segue that has never been written before, the fashion designer is headed to the big house.

Indeed:

Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli received a five-month federal prison sentence Friday for his role in last year's evil college admissions cheating scandal.

As part of his sentence, Giannulli will also pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

According to TMZ, Mossimo sat next to his attorney on a Zoom hearing, donning a suit and tie, and didn't shown much emotion during the hearing.

He then addressed the judge as follows...

"I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others.

"I take full responsibility for my conduct and I'm ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I've learned from this experience."

The aforementioned prison time was suggested by prosecutors in a sentencing memo for both Loughlin and Giannulli, something both halves of the maligned couple agreed to in a plea deal.

As we type this, we're awaiting news on Loughlin's sentencing, which ought to really go viral.

The actress, of course, pleaded guilty in May to her role in a scheme to get her daughters admitted to the University of Southern California by falsely portraying them as elite athletes worthy of special consideration.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman accepted a plea deal of her own, for a very similar role in a very similar scheme, about a year ago.

She was only sentenced to 14 days behind bars.

Loughlin and Giannulli, meanwhile, were charged in 2019 with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery in addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

Both originally pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

This is why Giannulli received a far harsher penalty than the one assessed to Huffman.

And why most people assume the same fate will befall Loughlin.

According to the official sentencing memo, Giannulli, Loughli, and Olivia Jade worked together to pretend that she was on the crew team in order to advance her collegiate prospects.

"In January 2018, Loughlin, Giannulli, and their younger daughter discussed how to avoid the possibility that a high school counselor would disrupt their scheme," the sentencing memo reads.

"When their daughter asked whether she should list USC as her top choice school, Loughlin allegedly replied:

'Yes . . . . But it might be a flag for the weasel to meddle,'" referring to the high school counselor.

According to this same memo?

"Giannulli added: 'F--- him,' and remarked that the counselor was a 'nosey bastard.' Loughlin thereafter instructed her daughter: 'Don’t say too much to that man.'"

The sentencing memo claims that the high school counselor did, in fact, tells USC admissions that he had "no knowledge of [her] involvement in crew, and based on what I knew of her video, blogging schedule I highly doubt she was involved in crew."

Giannulli allegedly confronted the counselor, convincing him to advise USC that Olivia Jade competed in crew.

What a mess, huh?

And what a perfect example of disgusting entitlement.

U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton for the District of Massachusetts scolded Giannulli on Friday, telling the defendant he callously took advantage of privilege.

"I see lots of drug dealers, gun runners and people who have committed violent crimes who’ve grown up without role models, sometimes being abused themselves," Gorton said.

“You are not stealing bread to feed your family. You have no excuse for your crime. That makes it all the more blameworthy."