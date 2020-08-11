Molly Mesnick Admits: I Was Nearly The Bachelorette!

Molly Mesnick represents one half of one of the only successful couples in Bachelor Nation history.

Way back in 2009, Molly was a contestant on The Bachelor Season 13.

She advanced all the way to the finale, coming very close to winning over star Jason Mesnick...

... only for Jason to select Melissa Rycroft as his (alleged) soulmate instead.

And then to realize pretty quickly that he made a mistake.

And then to break up with Rycroft a few months after the finale aired in order to ask Molly out on a date during the After the Final Rose special.

It was, quite easily, the biggest scandal in Bachelor history at the time.

Fast forward over a decade later, however, and Molly and Jason could not be happier together.

They live in Seattle. They are parents to a 15-year old son and a seven-year old daughter and Molly is known as an especially good and loyal friend to all who knew her before she became famous.

All is well that ends well, right?

Yes.

But Molly took ABC viewers back in time on Monday night and dropped a pretty gigantic bombshell.

During the latest episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, the couple spoke with Chris Harrison via video chat from their home -- and Molly revealed that she was this-close to becoming The Bachelorette.

Until true love swooped in.

"It was probably a week after I had gotten back from New Zealand that I got the phone call and they're like, 'We need you to be the Bachelorette' and I'm like, 'I still am like crying, sad, upset,'" Molly explained on air.

"But when I took a flight out for After the Final Rose, I thought I was coming out there to film that real quick and then stay and do some like Bachelorette stuff.

"But boy did that change."

Did it ever!

"Me agreeing to be the Bachelorette, it was a really big deal," continued the beautiful Grand Rapids, Michigan native.

"I was hesitant, I didn't think I was right for it, so it was easy to let that go.

"And for us to be able to be on our own, away from the show, take our time, date as a normal couple -- we dated long distance for 10 months before I moved out to Seattle -- it was perfect.

"It allowed us to just be regular," she added.

At the time, as cited above, Jason choosing to pursue his runner-up was an historic move.

Since then, however, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Colton Underwood, Hannah Brown and Peter Weber have ALL moved on from their original season winners to at least temporarily date other contestants from the show.

None married these other contestants, so Jason and Molly still stand on their own.

But they did start a trend.

"I think our season certainly paved the way for people to break the formula," Molly told ET's Lauren Zima, adding this week;

"If someone were having reservations on, 'Oh did I make the right decision?' Like, 'OK, just change your mind, because that can work too.'"

To celebrate their decade of love, Jason and Molly wrapped their time on Zoom with Harrison by renewing their vows, which they sealed with a smooch.

"It's been 10 years -- 10 fun, crazy, wild years," said Jason.

"She's been an incredible stepmom to Tye, she's got her mini me Riley, who is identical to her in almost every way and I wouldn't change it for the world."