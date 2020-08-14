Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson: It's Over After 10 Months!

No matter what fans thought or said, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus were banging for a solid 10 months.

Were banging, past tense. It's over.

People, TMZ, and Page Six have all confirmed the same heartbreaking news.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson broke up.

In fact, their split went down a few weeks ago, after ten months of dating.

What is wild is that it wasn't even two full weeks ago that Cody shared a tribute to Miley.

On his Instagram Story, Cody shared a snap of the pair of them in a car together.

"In love with my best friend," his caption read.

The twenty-something hotties had more in common than shared horniness.

Cody, who has been working on strength training this year, is said to be dedicated to clean eating.

As such, he has been supporting Miley on her sobriety journey.

Back in April, Cody gushed about how much his romance with Miley meant to him.

At the time, the two had been romantically entangled for half a year.

He raved that she was a wonderful part of his life and a positive influence on his music.

Some people have mistakenly labeled Cody as merely "Miley's rebound from Liam."

They seem to be forgetting something -- or someone.

Though Miley and Cody did hook up a relatively short time after her separation from Liam, Miley had another love between the two hunks.

Miley and The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter were together for a while after Miley's split with Liam.

After a decade of on-again, off-again with Liam and then 8 months of marriage, Miley got with Kaitlynn -- Brody Jenner's ex.

It was only after that that Miley got with Cody. Though, to be fair, all of this went down in a period of months.

Miley's hookup with Cody unquestionably had a positive impact upon how he is viewed professionally.

We're not poking fun at him -- he was already famous, and we already knew who he was.

But there are different tiers of fame, and Miley is very near to the top -- and while he was slipping it to her, he entered the outer edges of the spotlight.

But that is not to say that Cody was "using" Miley for anything.

Obviously, the two of them were crazy about each other.

But as Miley knows better than most, love being real doesn't mean that it's forever.

Miley is a talented singer and actress.

Sometimes, the children of celebrities seem to live in their famous parent's shadow.

Miley quickly and easily eclipsed her father, to the point where most people younger than she is only know Billy Ray Cyrus as "Miley's dad." Or from "Oldtown Road."

Just as Miley outgrew her father's very narrow celebrity shadow, Cody too can extend his brand beyond what it is now.

True, no one can think about him without remembering that very mean Shawn Mendes tweet, but he can overcome that.

Honestly? Cody could write a whole breakup allbum if he wants to. We will keep both of these heartbroken talents in our thoughts.