Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson: It's Over After 10 Months!

No matter what fans thought or said, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus were banging for a solid 10 months.

Were banging, past tense. It's over.

Miley and Cody Selfie

People, TMZ, and Page Six have all confirmed the same heartbreaking news.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson broke up.

In fact, their split went down a few weeks ago, after ten months of dating.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Get X Rated

What is wild is that it wasn't even two full weeks ago that Cody shared a tribute to Miley.

On his Instagram Story, Cody shared a snap of the pair of them in a car together.

"In love with my best friend," his caption read.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, PDA Mirror Selfie

The twenty-something hotties had more in common than shared horniness.

Cody, who has been working on strength training this year, is said to be dedicated to clean eating.

As such, he has been supporting Miley on her sobriety journey.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Thirst Trap Selfie

Back in April, Cody gushed about how much his romance with Miley meant to him.

At the time, the two had been romantically entangled for half a year.

He raved that she was a wonderful part of his life and a positive influence on his music.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus Kiss as Clowns

Some people have mistakenly labeled Cody as merely "Miley's rebound from Liam."

They seem to be forgetting something -- or someone.

Though Miley and Cody did hook up a relatively short time after her separation from Liam, Miley had another love between the two hunks.

Miley and Kaitlynn

Miley and The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter were together for a while after Miley's split with Liam.

After a decade of on-again, off-again with Liam and then 8 months of marriage, Miley got with Kaitlynn -- Brody Jenner's ex.

It was only after that that Miley got with Cody. Though, to be fair, all of this went down in a period of months.

Cody Simpson Poses on Instagram

Miley's hookup with Cody unquestionably had a positive impact upon how he is viewed professionally.

We're not poking fun at him -- he was already famous, and we already knew who he was.

But there are different tiers of fame, and Miley is very near to the top -- and while he was slipping it to her, he entered the outer edges of the spotlight.

Cody Simpson and Miley on Halloween

But that is not to say that Cody was "using" Miley for anything.

Obviously, the two of them were crazy about each other.

But as Miley knows better than most, love being real doesn't mean that it's forever.

Miley Cyrus in a Concert

Miley is a talented singer and actress.

Sometimes, the children of celebrities seem to live in their famous parent's shadow.

Miley quickly and easily eclipsed her father, to the point where most people younger than she is only know Billy Ray Cyrus as "Miley's dad." Or from "Oldtown Road."

Miley Cyrus in Las Vegas, Nevada

Just as Miley outgrew her father's very narrow celebrity shadow, Cody too can extend his brand beyond what it is now.

True, no one can think about him without remembering that very mean Shawn Mendes tweet, but he can overcome that.

Honestly? Cody could write a whole breakup allbum if he wants to. We will keep both of these heartbroken talents in our thoughts.

Miley Cyrus Biography

Miley Cyrus Hair
Miley Cyrus has evolved tremendously over the years. Initially known for portraying Hannah Montana, the singer/actress made an effort to... More »
Born
Birthplace
Franklin, Tennessee
Full Name
Destiny Hope Cyrus

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Quotes

Thank you guys for all your support. Without you, none of this would be possible. I love every one of you and I could not be more appreciative. God bless you.

Miley Cyrus [at a concert, soon after photo scandal broke]

I have let myself down. I will learn from my mistakes and trust my support team. My family and my faith will guide me through my life's journey.

Miley Cyrus [on lewd photos]

