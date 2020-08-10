Michelle Duggar: I Love God and Jim Bob SOOOO Much!

Michelle Duggar knows what folks have been saying for years about her husband.

Some say he's considered a controlling manipulator (right, Derick Dillard?) and others say he's been the enabler of a horrible molestation spree (preach, anyone familar with the Josh Duggar scandal)...

... but Michelle is now here to say something of her own about Jim Bob Duggar.

And that something is this:

He's just the best person ever, you guys!

“I really know that our relationship with God and our close walk with Christ is what holds our marriage together,” the 19 Kids and Counting star recently told Us Weekly.

“That’s the glue that started our relationship years ago. And I know because of our faith, that is the solid foundation that we have.”

Michelle and Jim Bob have been married for well over three decades.

While some marriages have maybe been tested and are perhaps now strained amid the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle alleges that all this time together has merely made her relationship stronger.

“I am more in love with him than I have ever been," she tells this tabloid.

"He is the man that stands strong and is solid, and then he’s steady. And I’m so grateful that God brought us together 36 years ago.

"And he’s given us these precious children and we love every one of them."

The polarizing couple got married in 1984.

They share 19 kids and are also raising their great-nephew, Tyler Hutchins, of whom they were granted permanent custody in 2016.

There's been a lot of chatter of late over many of these children wishing to break way from Jim Bob's clutches and that Jim Bob may soon face a reckoning.

However, Michelle shows no signs of waivering in her support or affection.

“I feel like we are more blessed than any couple,” she explained in this interview.

“I just thank God for his mercy, his kindness and what a joy this journey has been.

"I know the challenges, but I also know that the great joy that comes walking together in this journey called life.”

The veteran TLC personality has 17 grandchildren and a pair more on the way, with daughters Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar currently expecting.

Michelle told Us Weekly in July that her role as a grandparent is different than being a mom.

“It’s a joy because you get to enjoy the grandkids," she said.

"I heard people tell me for years, ‘You’re going to love these grandkids,’ and it’s the best. It’s amazing because you get to enjoy the fun, but not all the responsibility of packing the diaper bag and remembering all the details that you need to do.

"It’s wonderful. It really is. It’s the best thing ever. I love, I love having these grandkids."

Michelle, of course, still has a 10-year old named Josie at home.

She rarely sits down for exchanges such as the one above, typically choosing to remain in the background as news about her family breaks and/or drama within her family gets stirred up.

But Jim Bob is under more attack than ever these days.

Would anyone really put it past him to have forced his wife into the spotlight and told her to say some really nice things about him in public?

Counting On Season 11 airs on TLC Tuesdays at 8/7c.

Have you been tuning in to these new episodes?