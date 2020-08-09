Meri Brown Trashes Those with "Lame Goals," Says You Need to Aim Higher

Meri Brown is done settling.

She's done being satisfied with the bare minimum in life, such as ... hmmm... we don't know...

... being married to a man with three other sister wives and very little regard for your happiness, perhaps?

The veteran TLC star, who rarely lets a day go by without sharing some sort of cryptic message or meme, jumped on her Instagram Stories page once again this weekend.

Did she once again also take aim at spiritual husband Kody Brown?

Did she once again also hint at some personaliity flaw of Kody's, as she's done so often in the past, making references to how some people lack common sense, for example?

You tell us.

Quoting someone named Jen Sincero, Brown posted the image below yesterrday.

As you're about to see for yourself, it read:

"Lame, vague goals are the best way to live a lame, vague life.

"If you want to knock it out of the park, you need to know exactly what you're shooting for."

This is the sort of inspiring and pointed quote Meri has been sharing for months now.

She seems to enjoy taking subtle shots at others (like Kody maybe?!?), while simultaneously making it evident that she's moving on and aiming for the highest possible goals in life.

Need a different recent instance of just such a meme?

“My mission in life is not merely to survive. But to thrive: & to do so with some passion. Some compassion, some humor & some style," Brown also said this summer.

We interpret Meri's posts to mean something along the lines of:

For too long, she didn't value herself. Not really, at least.

She was content to be just one of four spouses, content with receiving scant attention from her occasional lover, content to "merely survive," you know?

Her goals, one might say, were quite "lame."

Not anymore, however.

On the most recent season of Sister Wives, Meri said her marriage has been “pretty rocky for a while” during a counseling session.

She and Kody aren't really making any secret of their relationship failure at this point, with Kody constantly slamming Meri for playing the victim.

He even told this same therapist that he "regretting" ever tying the knot with Meri back iin 1990.

In response, Meri could hang her head and go into hiding and actually be the victim that Kody typically describes her as.

But we applaud her for taking the opposite approach.

Meri -- who shares daughter Mariah with Kody -- has instead been focusing on her appearance, cutting her hair and wearing more makeup and telling followers all the time that she's on a vital personal journey.

Is Kody included on this journey?

HA! No!

Dooes Meri miss Kody as she transforms herself and aims to consistently evolve?

Meri recently answered this question.

And she did so definitively.