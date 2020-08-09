Meri Brown Trashes Those with "Lame Goals," Says You Need to Aim Higher

by at .

Meri Brown is done settling.

She's done being satisfied with the bare minimum in life, such as ... hmmm... we don't know...

... being married to a man with three other sister wives and very little regard for your happiness, perhaps?

Meri Brown in LuLaRoe Dress

The veteran TLC star, who rarely lets a day go by without sharing some sort of cryptic message or meme, jumped on her Instagram Stories page once again this weekend.

Did she once again also take aim at spiritual husband Kody Brown?

Did she once again also hint at some personaliity flaw of Kody's, as she's done so often in the past, making references to how some people lack common sense, for example?

You tell us.

Meri Brown in Her Mask

Quoting someone named Jen Sincero, Brown posted the image below yesterrday.

As you're about to see for yourself, it read:

"Lame, vague goals are the best way to live a lame, vague life.

"If you want to knock it out of the park, you need to know exactly what you're shooting for."

meri goals

This is the sort of inspiring and pointed quote Meri has been sharing for months now.

She seems to enjoy taking subtle shots at others (like Kody maybe?!?), while simultaneously making it evident that she's moving on and aiming for the highest possible goals in life.

Need a different recent instance of just such a meme?

“My mission in life is not merely to survive. But to thrive: & to do so with some passion. Some compassion, some humor & some style," Brown also said this summer.

meri brown thrive

We interpret Meri's posts to mean something along the lines of:

For too long, she didn't value herself. Not really, at least.

She was content to be just one of four spouses, content with receiving scant attention from her occasional lover, content to "merely survive," you know?

Her goals, one might say, were quite "lame."

Meri in Black and White

Not anymore, however.

On the most recent season of Sister Wives, Meri said her marriage has been “pretty rocky for a while” during a counseling session.

She and Kody aren't really making any secret of their relationship failure at this point, with Kody constantly slamming Meri for playing the victim.

He even told this same therapist that he "regretting" ever tying the knot with Meri back iin 1990.

Meri Brown and a Pillow

In response, Meri could hang her head and go into hiding and actually be the victim that Kody typically describes her as.

But we applaud her for taking the opposite approach.

Meri -- who shares daughter Mariah with Kody -- has instead been focusing on her appearance, cutting her hair and wearing more makeup and telling followers all the time that she's on a vital personal journey.

Is Kody included on this journey?

Meri Brown in LuLaRoe

HA! No!

Dooes Meri miss Kody as she transforms herself and aims to consistently evolve?

Meri recently answered this question.

And she did so definitively.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown: All the Signs It Really, Truly Is All Over
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Meri Brown

Meri Brown Photos

Meri Brown in LuLaRoe Dress
Meri Brown in Her Mask
Meri in Black and White
Meri is Miserable
Meri Brown and Her Friends
Meri Brown with a Pal

Meri Brown Videos

Sister Wives: Meri and Kody Finally Throwing in the Towel?
Sister Wives: Meri and Kody Finally Throwing in the Towel?
Meri Brown: My Relationship with Kody is OVER!!!
Meri Brown: My Relationship with Kody is OVER!!!
Sister Wives Season 14 Trailer: Kody Brown Reveals a Nasty Surprise
Sister Wives Season 14 Trailer: Kody Brown Reveals a Nasty Surprise