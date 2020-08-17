Meri Brown Takes Road Trip: Eff This! I'm Outta Here!

As has been dissected in detail for months now, Meri Brown has nothing keeping her in Arizona these days.

Which is to say:

The veteran Sister Wives cast member isn't really in a relationship with Kody Brown and is therefore not tied down by any kind of marriage.

Don't just blindly take our word for this, though.

Just go ahead and scroll through Meri's Instagram feed.

She's been writing about how she's taking her power back and also made it clear that she hasn't missed Kody during the ongoing pandemic-related quarantine.

Like, NOT AT ALL.

Without any concerns about being there for her husband or anything, Meri was able to do something just for herself last Friday:

She up and left for a road trip!

A few days ago, Kody's first (and most neglected) wife posted a video on her Instagram Story of the open road, along with the text: “Road tripping.”

Meri then shared a quote that read as follows:

“Rest should be a rhythm we create, not a rescue from our burnout.”

Just before leaving the trip, Meri shaded her estranged spiritual husband by posting on her Instagram Story: "Self care is how you take your power back.”

Leaving by yourself, on a gorgeous day, for a road trip would definitely could as self care, wouldn't you say?

For almost all of 2020, Meri has shared one cryptic message after another social media.

Each has hinted stronger than the one before that she is done with Kody, following a turbulent Sister Wives season that saw the couple argue, fight and even enter a counseling session at one point.

During this session, Kody confessed that he regrets ever having married Meri.

For her part, Meri said, simply, that the romance is "dead" and "over.'

More recently, Meri told followers "I don't care how long it takes me. I'm going somewhere beautiful."

She meant this figuratively, we think, as in: She's going somewhere beautiful, after being stuck in an ugly marriage for many years.

But perhaps she also meant this literally, considering she just left for the aforementioned road trip on her own.

As long-time fans know well, the relationship problems for the couple started way back when Kody -- who has 18 kids! -- divorced her in 2014 to legally marry fourth wife Robyn so he could adopt her three children from a previous relationship.

A year later, Meri tried to date -- and got caught up in a humiliating catfishing scandal.

Since then?

Meri and Kody have talked here and there about getting a fresh start, and about almost going back to merely dating again... but it's evident that such an arrangement is not sitting well with Meri.

She hasn't shared a photo alongside her husband in over a year.

She didn't celebrate the former couple's 30-year wedding anniversary in April.

And the problems between the pair isn't even a secret to their own family members at this point.

During an online Q&A this month, Christine Brown's son-in-law said of all these marital issues: “It’s real."