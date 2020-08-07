Meri Brown Reunites with Family, Says She's Grateful for All She Has

Meri Brown is done being a loner.

The veteran Sister Wives cast member took a break this week from sharing photos of herself wandering alone in the wilderness to let followers know that she actually hung out with a few relatives.

Shocking, right?!?

On Tuesday, Meri posted a rare photo with Kody and his fourth wife Robyn’s daughter Ariella, gushing over the four-year old.

“She was so excited to get that marshmallow burned to black charcoal," wrote Meri of the toddler, adding in regard to the following snapshot:

"Such a fun night listening to her stories about Princess Meri and Princess Ari and their rainbow dresses and matching crowns, our pretend marching band playing violins and trumpets and drums, and many lost baby carrots and baby tomatoes as she tried sharing them with me, aka trying to throw them in my mouth, from our safe social distance spacing."

"It's moments like this that I live for," Meri concluded.

The TLC personality hadn't posted pictures of any other Browns in quite awhile.

She typically just shares cryptic memes on social media, all of which imply that she's moving on from spiritual husband Kody Brown.

Either that, or Meri uploads photos of herself out and about, alone and seemingly pondering life. To wit:

Third Kody wife Christine, 48, also posted an image from this week's family fun day, as she shared pictures of her daughter Gwendlyn kayaking.

"We bought these inflatable kayaks online and we LOVE to go kayaking!!" she wrote as a caption.

So this means Meri and Christine and probably Robyn were present for the camping trip, which took place amid rumors that Meri had left the family.

As loyal fans of the Sister Wife know well, she's been teasing a break-up for months and has hinted over and over that she's prepared to start over.

Does she miss Kody or the life she lived for decades?

Nope. It sure doesn't sound that way.

But is she bitter over the way her relationship has turned out?

Again: Nope. It sure doesn't sound that way.

"So much has been given to me, I have no time to ponder over that which has been denied," Meri shared this week, quoting Helen Keller and later adding:

"The value of our lives is not determined by what we do for ourselves. The value of our lives is determined by what we do for others."

Meri is trying as hard as she can to simply be grateful these days.

Last week, meanwhile, Meri posted a different image that read:

"Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.

"To all you beautifully amazing women, YOU are strong, YOU are worth it, YOU are enough. I am honored to be in your company!"

And, it must also be said, she's excited to no longer be part of Kody's.