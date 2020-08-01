Meri Brown Discusses Trauma in Touching Instagram Post

Meri Brown ... the woman has been through a lot all, right?

Like she's been married to Kody for three entire decades.

She's seen some stuff.

Meri has been open about the struggles she's faced, and we've seen many things play out on Sister Wives.

We saw her relationship with Kody fall apart, and we saw how deeply it hurt her when he divorced her so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt the children she had in her first marriage.

She hid the catfish stuff while it was happening, but we certainly saw the aftermath of it, and boy, was it messy.

She cried so many times about it all, about how she was scared the catfish would hurt her family, and also about lonely she was to reach out to another man in the first place, even if the person did turn out to be a woman.

What happened really seemed like an emotional affair, and it nearly destroyed every relationship she had in the entire family.

Her daughter, Mariah, was angry with her for a long time, and while Kody tried to be understanding at first, their relationship still hasn't recovered.

Even her fellow sister wives became distant with her.

In the latest season of the show, which was filmed last year, this was all still a major issue.

Meri clearly feels like an outcast in the family to this day.

And maybe that's why she made this interesting post on Instagram about trauma.

She posted this quote on her story that read "Your trauma is valid. Even if other people have experienced 'worse.' Even if someone else who went through the same experience doesn't feel debilitated by it."

"Even if it 'could have been avoided,'" the quote continued. "Even if it happened a long time ago. Even if no one knows."

"Your trauma is real and valid and you deserve a space to talk about it. It isn't desperate or pathetic or attention-seeking. It's self-care. It's inconceivably brave.'

The writer added that "Regardless of the magnitude of your struggle, you're allowed to take care of yourself by processing and unloading some of the pain you carry."

"Your pain matters. Your experience matters. And your healing matters. Nothing and no one can take that away."

So obviously she didn't write that herself, she just shared it.

But she has a habit of sharing quotes like this that she seems to find relatable, so it's not too much of a stretch to think that trauma could be on her mind right now.

It could be what's going on with her family, she could definitely find that traumatic.

Or maybe she's talking about her sister's death, which definitely affected her very deeply.

This could also be about something that none of us are even aware of.

Whatever's going on, we hope that Meri is doing all right and that she's getting any comfort or help she might need!