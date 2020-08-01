Meri Brown Discusses Trauma in Touching Instagram Post

by at .

Meri Brown ... the woman has been through a lot all, right?

Like she's been married to Kody for three entire decades.

Meri Brown at Peace

She's seen some stuff.

Meri has been open about the struggles she's faced, and we've seen many things play out on Sister Wives.

We saw her relationship with Kody fall apart, and we saw how deeply it hurt her when he divorced her so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt the children she had in her first marriage.

She hid the catfish stuff while it was happening, but we certainly saw the aftermath of it, and boy, was it messy.

Meri Brown on Her Show

She cried so many times about it all, about how she was scared the catfish would hurt her family, and also about lonely she was to reach out to another man in the first place, even if the person did turn out to be a woman.

What happened really seemed like an emotional affair, and it nearly destroyed every relationship she had in the entire family.

Her daughter, Mariah, was angry with her for a long time, and while Kody tried to be understanding at first, their relationship still hasn't recovered.

Even her fellow sister wives became distant with her.

Sister Wives Together

In the latest season of the show, which was filmed last year, this was all still a major issue.

Meri clearly feels like an outcast in the family to this day.

And maybe that's why she made this interesting post on Instagram about trauma.

She posted this quote on her story that read "Your trauma is valid. Even if other people have experienced 'worse.' Even if someone else who went through the same experience doesn't feel debilitated by it."

Meri on trauma

"Even if it 'could have been avoided,'" the quote continued. "Even if it happened a long time ago. Even if no one knows."

"Your trauma is real and valid and you deserve a space to talk about it. It isn't desperate or pathetic or attention-seeking. It's self-care. It's inconceivably brave.'

The writer added that "Regardless of the magnitude of your struggle, you're allowed to take care of yourself by processing and unloading some of the pain you carry."

"Your pain matters. Your experience matters. And your healing matters. Nothing and no one can take that away."

Meri in Black and White

So obviously she didn't write that herself, she just shared it.

But she has a habit of sharing quotes like this that she seems to find relatable, so it's not too much of a stretch to think that trauma could be on her mind right now.

It could be what's going on with her family, she could definitely find that traumatic.

Or maybe she's talking about her sister's death, which definitely affected her very deeply.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown: All the Signs It Really, Truly Is All Over
Start Gallery

This could also be about something that none of us are even aware of.

Whatever's going on, we hope that Meri is doing all right and that she's getting any comfort or help she might need!

Show Comments
Tags:

Meri Brown

Meri Brown Photos

Meri Brown in Her Mask
Meri in Black and White
Meri is Miserable
Meri Brown and Her Friends
Meri Brown with a Pal
Fun in the Woods

Meri Brown Videos

Sister Wives: Meri and Kody Finally Throwing in the Towel?
Sister Wives: Meri and Kody Finally Throwing in the Towel?
Meri Brown: My Relationship with Kody is OVER!!!
Meri Brown: My Relationship with Kody is OVER!!!
Sister Wives Season 14 Trailer: Kody Brown Reveals a Nasty Surprise
Sister Wives Season 14 Trailer: Kody Brown Reveals a Nasty Surprise