Meghan Markle: The Royals Hate Harry Because He's a Feminist!

According to insiders familiar with the situation, when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior members of the royal family, one of the major concerns among the royal elite was that they would promptly begin sharing family secrets with the American press.

That specific fear proved to be baseless -- but only in the sense that the tea spillage didn't happen right away.

No, Harry and Meghan bided their time, and when they decided to begin gradually telling their side, they didn't do so with a scandalous tell-all interview.

First, they let an implicitly authorized biography make many of the revelations for them.

When Finding Freedom was published earlier this year, Meghan and Harry didn't come right out and endorse it, but they didn't condemn it, either.

And many took that to mean that they condoned the claims contained within the book.

Now, Meghan is employing an equally subtle tactic to shade the royals' belief system.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down for an interview with Gloria Steinem this week, and the talk contained what appeared to be some subtle jabs directed at the Queen and her minions.

First, Meghan slammed the idea of "ranked" family members, which is obviously a famous feature of royal life.

Later, the talk turned to Steinem's area of expertise -- feminism -- which is apparently not a very popular topic of discussion at Windsor family gatherings.

The interview took place at Meghan and Harry's home in Southern California, and before the two women sat down, Harry took it upon himself to make sure that Steinem knew that he's a thoroughly modern man.

“I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that,’” Steinem said to Meghan.

From here, Meg stressed the idea that “you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy.”

“Like my husband!” she added.

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine," the Duchess continued.

"And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers.”

Meghan went on to suggest that Harry's commitment to gender equality was not terribly popular among the more old-school men in his family, but she stated that she's thrilled with the knowledge that her son will be raised a strong feminist male role model.

“I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification,” she said.

“That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.”

From there, Meghan praised Harry as a “nurturing father” -- and she left out any suggestion that that's not the type of dad he himself was raised with.

“Your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing,” Steinem said.

Meghan enthusiastically agreed.

It sounds more and more like her goal in leaving the UK was to put some distance between her son and some toxic male influences -- and hopefully, she'll be successful in that.