Meghan Markle Talks Return to U.S., Says Racial Unrest is "Devastating"

As previously detailed, Meghan Markle is back in the United States.

She and her very famous husband bought a $14 million home in Montecito this week, settling down in California about eight months after announcing they were splitting from the Royal Family.

So, yes, Markle in residing in her native country again.

But it's a very different place from the one she left years ago for Great Britain.

The Duchess of Sussex joined a virtual summit on Friday for a discussion with Emily Ramshaw, the cofounder and CEO of The 19th*, a "nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting at the intersection of gender, politics and policy."

Markle served as moderator and asked the questions during the event.

But she also spoke at one point about returning to her home state amid the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others.

"To come back and to just see this state of affairs, I think at the onset, if I'm being honest, it was just devastating. It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment," she said.

"If there's any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role…

"... It shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning."

Markle added that these peaceful demonstrations and all these calls for change have been energizing.

"From my standpoint, it’s not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really -- it's something I look forward to being a part of,” the 39-year old said.

"And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late.

"So, yeah, it’s good to be home.”

Markle has returned to the country in which she was born just as a new book has come out; one that claims to chronicle her and Prince Harry's escape from the latter's loved ones.

This book is full of allegations, such as Markle skipping Pippa Middleton's wedding due to concern over her rear end.

But Meghan hasn't commented on anything in the tome since its publication.

Instead, insiders say she and Harry are simply focused on the well-being of one-year old son Archie.

"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family," a rep for the couple tells People Magazine.

Markle, who recently said that she plans to vote in the 20202 presidential via a new article for Marie Claire, also spoke with Ramshaw about the importance of voting overall.

She said;

"When I have these conversations about encouraging people to go out and vote, I think it's often challenging for men and women alike and certainly for people to remember just how hard it was to get the right to vote. And to be really aware and not taking that for granted.

"My husband for example -- he's never been able to vote."

Markle did not say who she plans to vote for... but let's just say Donald Trump shouldn't hold his breath.

Concluded the ex-Suits star on this topic:

"I really do hope what you're able to encourage and what we're able to see happen through The 19th* over the course of the next few months is that women understand that their voices are needed now more than ever.

"And the best way to exercise that is through voting."

We agree.