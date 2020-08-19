Meghan Markle: Desperate to Get Back on TV?

It's been five months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to America, and for the entirety of that time, the country has been under lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But that hasn't stopped Meghan from gradually relaunching her acting career.

Earlier this year, Disney premiered a documentary narrated by Meghan.

The project attracted a fair share of negative attention, as some thought the former actress was overly eager to return to her Hollywood roots.

Critics felt the move suggested an inappropriately close relationship between the royal family and the entertainment industry.

Meghan's supporters feared that her rush to return to acting would lend credence to claims that she married Harry as part of a desperate effort to boost her public profile.

But it seems those concerns have fallen on deaf ears, as Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to launch yet another Hollywood venture.

And this time, the details are being kept under lock and key!

According to a new report from Variety, Harry and Meghan have pitched a project to several television networks and streaming services.

The project appears to be a series of some sort, but that's about as much as anyone knows.

Insiders have revealed that the couple took meetings with several network heads in June, but all parties involved agreed to keep the details under wraps.

So we don't even know if Meghan and Harry's series is scripted or not.

But you can be certain that the couple will strike a deal with some sort of distributor eventually.

After all, TV execs don't usually pass up the opportunity to work with one of the world's most famous couples.

And that's especially true given all the drama that's surrounded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in recent months.

Yes, even in the midst of a pandemic, Harry and Meghan remain tabloid staples all over the world.

Most recently, the publication of a new book by two of the couple's very few allies within the British media has re-ignited several scandals pertaining to tense relations within the royal family.

The controversial Finding Freedom claims that Harry and Meghan have been banned from royal life forever as a result of their decision to move to Los Angeles.

It could be that this ban is at least partially responsible for the couple's decision to pursue their career goals regardless of what the Queen or royal traditionalists might feel about it.

Still, you'll likely be sorely disappointed if you're hoping that Meghan and Harry are preparing to tell their side of the story in front of TV cameras.

For one thing, the Sussexes are still at least somewhat loyal to Harry's family, and it's unlikely that we'll ever see them roasting the royals in a public forum.

On top of that, they'll almost certainly choose something more substantive than inter-family gossip for their first major project for American media.

Meghan talked about racial unrest in the US in a recent interview, and many believe that will be the subject of Harry and Meghan's project.

Whatever the case, you can be sure that the series will receive a mixed reaction from the public, not for its content, but because of who's involved.

In a way, that's very fitting.

After all, it's been the case with just about everything Harry and Meghan have done during their time together.