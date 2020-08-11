Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Scrubbed from the Royal Website!

The rift between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the Royal Family appears to have grown even wider over the last few days.

We know, right?!?

We didn't think this was possible, either.

Amid ongoing drama, controversy and flat-out disdain... Markle, Harry and Prince Andrew’s social media accounts appear to have been deleted from the official Royal website.

Since taking down @SussexRoyal and Prince Andrew’s Twitter and Instagram profiles, the website now only displays links to @TheRoyalFamily, which follows Queen Elizabeth and other family members.

It also links to @ClarenceHouse, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s profile.

And @KensingtonRoyals, which follows Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton.

On its own, this may not seem like a huge deal.

In January, though, of course, Meghan and Harry announced they would be stepping back as senior members of the Royals to start a new life in Los Angeles.

Even now, months later, this development remains stunning.

The parents of little Archie last posted on their Royal Instagram account on March 30, issuing a farewell that read as folllows:

Thank you to this community for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.

As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

While you may not see us here, the work continues.

After this final post, the account has lost over 200,000 followers.

The timing of this Royal Decision is also noteworthy because the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family was published in the United States on August 11.

Penned by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, these authors conducted 100 interviews with "those who know Harry and Meghan best, close friends and even Buckingham Palace aides," as Scobie said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Neither Harry nor Meghan were involved with the book.

And yet... the existence and release of this tome isn't exactly sitting well with Harry's loved ones.

Why?

Because the book takes readers behind the scenes of this year's palace shake-up.

For example, it claims that Prince Harry being stripped of honorary military appointments was a "tough pill to swallow, and the one that has been the most painful for Meghan to witness him go through," according to a source said, who added:

"It's the one that made Harry emotional."

"It was so unnecessary,” Markle later told a friend about the decision, trashing the Royal Family in the process.

"And it’s not just taking something away from him; it’s also the entire military veteran community.

"You can see how much he means to them, too. So why? The powers [of the institution] are unfortunately greater than me."

As for Prince Andrew?

He last posted on social media in November of 2019 to acknowledge the “major disruption” his connection to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has caused his family.

Epstein was been arrested last year on numerous counts of sex trafficking and killed himself while in custody.

The Prince announced he would be leaving his royal duties behind in hopes his actions will no longer impact those close to him.

Just last month, the Duke of York deleted his personal website.