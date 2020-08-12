Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Purchase Home, Make Unexpected Permanent Move

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry truly shocked the globe in January when they revealed they were quitting the Royal Family.

Seriously, we may never get over this development.

Just when we thought the polarizing couple could therefore never really surprise us again -- not after such a monumental decision -- Markle and Harry gone ahead and done the impossible.

They've taken us aback by yet another unexpected move.

In this case, it was a literal one.

Long believed to be destined for Los Angeles or maybe even Toronto, Meghan and her famous husband have chosen instead to settle down in Santa Barbara.

Indeed: They just bought a home there!

To be specific, the former Royals are set to reside in the very posh and exclusive city of Montecito, which is about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," a rep for the couple tells People Magazine, adding:

"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."

Insiders have spilled to TMZ that the new residence cost about $10 million.

These same insiders tell this same celebrity gossip site that Oprah actually hooked Markle and Harry up.

She allegedly put them in touch with Tyler Perry, who let the twosome live in his gigantic Beverly Hills estate while they got adjusted to Southern California and searched for a house there.

Oprah, meanwhile, also lives in Montecito.

So do Ellen DeGeneres, Scooter Braun, Dick Wolf, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Stewart, Rob Lowe, among other celebrities.

Harry and Meghan hope to raise their one-year old son, Archie, in Santa Barbara to have "as normal a life as possible," a source added to Page Six.

Good luck to them with that!

We mean that sincerely, of course.

We're just a tad skeptical that anything will ever be remotely normal, even in a relative sense, for Meghan and Harry, the former of whom continues to be trashed at all times.

Harry and Meghan had been spotted a few times during their time in Los Angeles this spring and summer.

They were photographed in June, for example, running errands and sporting face masks to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The do-gooders had also been spending time volunteering, giiving out meals on Easter, for instance, to people living with critical illness through Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity.

"What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub said at the time.

“There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them."