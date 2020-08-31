Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Pissing Off Their New Neighbors ALREADY?!

While the rest of the world stayed put as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent much of 2020 on the move.

First, the couple decamped from the UK and set up shop in Vancouver.

Many assumed they would remain in Canada for at least a year, but that did not prove to be the case.

Instead, Harry and Meghan moved to America -- specifically, Los Angeles.

This happened in late March, a time when US cities were closing down in droves as a result of the pandemic.

The couple took a good amount of flak for making their international move at such a troubled time, but in all likelihood, they felt the need to traverse the border before it was closed entirely.

Now, after less than six months living in one of Tyler Perry's SoCal mansions, the couple has relocated again, this time to the tony Montecito community outside of Santa Barbara, California.

And it seems that this move might generate some controversy of its own -- but for a very different reason.

According to new report from TMZ, residents of Montecito are none too thrilled about their new neighbors.

In fact, it seems the locals are positively riled-up about the possibility of their sleepy, upscale community being besieged by paparazzi with telephoto lenses.

Word has gotten out that the Sussexes fled the Perry residence shortly after an indicent in which they sued a photographer who snapped a pic of their 1-year-old son while he was playing inside the home.

Now, there's a fear that that sort of aggressive behavior will follow Harry and Meghan to their new neighborhood

Montecito has gained a reputation as one of Southern California's very few paparazzi-free zones.

Local law enforcement and business owners are said to have a zero-tolerance policy with regard to paps.

The arrangement has been going on for so long that there's no need for enforcement at this point -- photographers simply know that they'll be given the bum's rush if they entrer Montecito, and so, they steer clear.

Residents of the community -- a list that includes such industry heavyweights as Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah, Rob Lowe, Carol Burnett, Jane Lynch -- reportedly fear that the truce will not be maintained now that one of the world's most famous couples has come to town.

So the Sussexes are meeting with pre-emptive skepticism through no fault of their own.

It's an ironic twist of fate, as surely no one hates the paparazzi as much as Harry.

It was 23 years ago today that Princess Di was killed in a Paris car crash as her driver fled from predatory photographers.

Hopefully, the good people of Montecito will come to realize that Harry and Meghan can be powerful allies in their fight for privacy.