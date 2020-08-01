Mahlon Reyes, Deadliest Catch Star, Dies at 38

Mahlon Reyes, who worked as a deckhand on a Deadliest Catch crab boat, has died, multiple outlets confirmed on Saturday.

He was 38 years old.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to his family," the Discovery Channel said in a statement that announced Reyes' death to, adding, of course, that this is "very sad news."

According to TMZ, who spoke to Reyes' wife, the reality star had pre-existing health conditions and passed away in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana several days ago after surfing a heart attack.

He was transported to a hospital following this traumatic incident.

However, Reyes -- who appeared on a dozen episodes of this popular franchise since 2012 -- never regained consciousness.

After his death, the deckhand was cremated -- and his ashes will be spread by some of his Deadliest Catch costars in the Bering Sea, according to his wife, Heather Sullivan.

"Hello everyone this is Heather, we have a memory page for Mahlon, Forever Chim," a message read on the star's Facebook page on Wednesday, July 29.

"Send me a friend request and I can get added Heather B. Sullivan.

"He touched so many lives and he is up there smiling and watching over my protector from the sky."

Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan mourned the death of his costar and friend in a pair of social media posts.

“Love you Mahlonn m v you’re missed. RIP," he wrote on Saturday after news of Mahlon's death was reported across the Internet.

In another recent post, McGlashan shared a photo of the pair together.

“This place misses you. RIP Mahlon,” he wrote alongside the image.

TMZ reports that Mahlon was working very hard to recover from a torn Achilles, which he suffered while crabbing on the boat... and was doing all he could to get back to Alaska for an upcoming crab season.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, says no official cause of death has been determined yet.

It will depend on autopsy and toxicology results.

Reyes, who worked on Deadliest Catch boats he Seabrooke and Cape Caution, is survived by his wife and four children.

We send our condolences to his friends, family members and loved ones.

May Mahlon Reyes rest in peace.