Mackenzie McKee: Happy Anniversary to My Occasionally-Disloyal Husband!

Somehow, some way... they've made it.

Through good times, bad times and very awkward times in which one half of the relationship was accused of sleeping with the other half's cousin, Mackenzie McKee and her husband have been married for seven years.

But will they last another seven beyond this?

That's a question for another day, we suppose, and not for the up-and-down couple's actual anniversary.

On Monday, Mackenzie and Josh proved they are, indeed, still together by going out for frozen yogurt in celebration of this milestone.

"7 year anniversary date," the veteran Teen Mom star wrote as a simple caption to the following Instagram Stories snapshot.

Just a few days before sharing it, McKee confessed to having been a bad wife over the years to Josh, which was quite the 180 from things she had previously said about their romance.

About a year ago, for instance, we learned that Josh had cheated on Mackenzie.

The MTV personality claimed she was filing for divorce in response and trashed Josh as a terrible person.

In October, however, Mackenzie said Josh found God and became a different person and she accept his second proposal after he got down on one knee during a walk in the woods.

Fast forward a few more months, though, and Mackenzie once again went on the attack agaiinst Josh.

As referenced above, she came right out and said he had been banging her cousin, Ashley.

In a lengthy Facebook message (below), McKee explained at the time how she had checked Josh's phone and seen lots of messages between him and her relative and then jumped to what she assumed was the only possible conclusion:

They had taken a trip together to Pound Town.

"Today is the day I walk away. Pray for me," McKee wrote toward the end of this confession.

However, she walked it all back earlier this summer, outlining how Josh had merely been asking her cousin for advice on how to best be there for Mackenzie in the wake of her mother's death.

That actually sounds like the actions of a caring husband.

Not the actions of a disingenous one.

McKee, meanwhile, has admitted in the past to having cheated on Josh.

"I did get in a relationship with a man and that was in 2017 and he caught me and he left me, and not only did he leave but he gained full custody of the kids," she previously said of Josh and what transpired, adding:

"And that was one thing he did not care to go on the Internet but I know he was really angry...

"One day he came home and I decided I was never going to do that again because I saw the hurt, but he wasn't giving me what I needed in a man, so I found it in someone else."

Wait... so is Mackenzie now saying she stepped out on Josh twice???

It's almost impossible to keep track with these two.

But they do have a trio of kids (8-year-old Gannon, 6-year-old Jaxie and 3-year-old Broncs), so if they're working out their issues in order to be there for their children and give them a happy, healthy home then... good for Mackenzie and Josh.

We just hope they remember that parents who are unhappy together may have a more detrimental effect on children than parents who are happy apart.