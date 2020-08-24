Luis Mendez: Is the 90 Day Fiance Star About to Be Deported?

After divorcing Molly Hopkins, 90 Day Fiance alum Luis Mendez remarried just a few months later.

Now, it's reported that not even marriage will save Luis from deportation.

First, a quick recap, because it's been a while since Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez were on our screens as a couple.

Molly was an American woman in her 40s. Luis was from the Dominican Republic and in his 20s.

When they met while Molly was on vacation, Luis was bartending. It was a classic girl-meets-boy meet cute.

With Molly being nearly twice Luis' age, TLC and Sharp knew that viewers would be instantly suspicious.

So, naturally, they were selected for 90 Day Fiance.

They found a way to laugh at the suspicion, even though it was laced with ageism and racism.

Unfortunately, it was not a story of happily ever after for them.

Though they did get married, Luis accused Molly of being abusive.

At one point, he went made a video recording during one of their disputes.

Though the video did not show any concrete evidence of physical abuse, verbal and emotional abuse are also horrific.

The two ended up getting divorced.

But the biggest surprise came just five months after the two of them split.

Luis ended up getting remarried.

This marriage -- which was obviously not filmed for 90 Day Fiance -- was largely shrouded in mystery.

Molly declared that she had been used.

90 Day Fiance fans have been wondering if Luis Mendez would be deported for literally years, now.

After all, he and Molly split very early into their marriage.

Contrary to what many of us may have been told as children, marrying a US citizen is not a magic wand that makes you a citizen, or even a legal resident.

Allegedly, TLC insiders are saying that Luis is headed towards deportation, though we cannot confirm that ourselves.

We do know that Molly would have withdrawn her affidavit of support for Luis after their divorce, just as Colt did to Larissa.

Unless Luis' new wife was a resident and able to file those same documents (with the finances to back them up), she would not have been able to do the same for him.

Additionally, we all know that there is intense scrutiny for those seeking legal residency.

Luis does not have a Green Card, and it is possible that immigration officials would view him with suspicion.

First, he marries a much older American woman and then leaves her for a new bride in New Jersey a short time later? Molly isn't the only one who is suspicious.

A lot of 90 Day Fiance fans identify with Molly, and believe that Luis used her to come to the US and then ditched her ... maybe even knowing that he would remarry the whole time.

Others sympathize with Luis, noting that his accusations that Molly was abusive are horrifying that that no one deserves that kind of treatment.

We should all remember that it is possible that both are true. It's awful to think that an alleged abuser could hold citizenship over their victim's head, and punish them with deportation.