Lori Loughlin: What If I Get COVID-19 in Prison?!?

Lori Loughlin is headed for prison.

And, as a result, a new report now claims that Lori Loughlin is also concerned that she may be headed for an early grave.

Allow us to explain...

Lori Loughlin Goes Into Court

The former Full House star was sentenced to two months behind federal bars this month, following a plea of guilty to her role in a shocking college admissions bribery scandal.

As you likely know by now, Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 to have their daughters' applications to the University of Southern California forged.

Among the ways in which the actress lied and cheated... she took photos of her teenage child and pretended as though she was on the high school crew team in order to enhance the odds of her acceptance.

Just really appalling, entitled stuff all around.

Olivia Jade Photo

On August 21, a judge approved Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's plea deal, sentencing the former to the aforementioned jail stint, while also issuing a $150,000 fine and ordering her to 150 hours of community service.

Giannulli, meanwhile, received five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of service.

“It’s all been like a black cloud hanging over them,” a Loughlin insider now tells People Magazine, adding:

“They’re relieved because the waiting was awful, but Lori is still terrified about going to prison.”

Lori Loughlin is Guilty

This may very well have been Loughlin's state of mind during any time period.

Who would not be afraid to go to prison, right?!?

But Lori is reportedly extra afraid to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been ravaging prisons around the country due to the close proximity of inmates.

“Lori has been trying to stay as healthy as possible and also takes supplements to boost her immune system," this same source claims. "It’s definitely something  that she has been losing sleep about."

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori

Loughlin and Giannulli have been ordered to report to jail on November 19.

I wish I could go back and do things differently,” Loughlin told the judge last week at her hearing. “I can only take responsibility and move forward."

"I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments," she added.

"More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically."

Mossimo Giannulli, Wife

This was quite the change in attitude for Loughlin, of course.

After the couple was accused of paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer a half million dollars to falsely designate their daughters -- Isabella Rose, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20 -- as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, they denied any wrongdoing for more than a year.

Now, however?

Loughlin has vowed to "use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life."

