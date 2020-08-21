Lori Loughlin: Sentenced to Prison In College Admissions Bribery Case

Following 18 months of legal-wrangling and desperate attempts to clear her name, Lori Loughlin is finally facing the music.

The embattled Full House actress learned today that the judge in her case has accepted her plea deal, meaning that she'll be forced to serve time for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Like the other parents involved in the case, Loughlin was arrested back in March of 2019.

Unlike so many others, however, she initially refused to accept a plea deal and insisted that she would be found not guilty when her case went to trial.

But as her co-conspirators got locked up one-by-one, and prosecutors threatened her with increasingly stiff penalties -- at one point, it looked as though Loughlin was facing 50 years behind bars -- her resolve weakened.

Earlier today, Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison.

Now, Lori has been hit with a similar -- if somewhat lesser -- penalty.

According to a new report from TMZ, the actress will be forced to serve 2 months behind bars,

In addition, she'll be faced with a $150,000 fine, two years probation, and 100 hours of community service.

Loughlin reportedly received the news on a Zoom call with the judge, just as her husband had a few hours earlier.

Prior to her sentencing, Lori delivered a tearful apology in which she acknowledged that her actions served to give her already-privileged daughters an unfair advantage over other USC applicants who may have been more qualified for admission.

"I've made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college decision process," the actress said.

"I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined my daughter's abilities and accomplishments. My decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society," Loughlin continued.

"I believe in God and I believe in redemption, and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and do good and give back for the rest of my life. I am truly profoundly and deeply sorry."

Giannulli -- who pled guilty to the same charges, along with an additional count of wire services and mail fraud -- also addressed the judge today.

"I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct and I'm ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I've learned from this experience," the fashion designer said.

Those who have been complaining about the preferential treatment Loughlin and Giannulli appear to have received throughout the investigation are unlikely to be satisfied by today's verdict.

The decision is already being called a slap on the wrist and a miscarriage of justice.

Critics might take some solace, however, in the fact that the possibility of house arrest has been ruled out for Loughlin and Giannulli, both of whom will likely serve their time in California's Lompoc Prison.

We'll have further details on this developing story as more information becomes available.