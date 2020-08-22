Lori Loughlin Prison Sentence: What a Joke, Critics Decree!

Lori Loughlin is headed to prison.

The former Full House star was sentenced to two months behind bars on Friday after reaching a plea deal in her college admissions bribery case.

This is a significantly harsher punishment than the one Felicty Huffman was given last year for a similar role in a similar scandal.

And yet: It's not enough, according to many social media users.

Loughlin was arrested back in March of 2019 for pretending her daughters were on their high school crew team and for bribing an official to help these kids get into the Universiity of Southern California.

In the process, the teenagers took the spots of students who did NOT use their famous parents to lie and cheat and bribe their way into school.

Lori's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is facing five months in prison.

Moreover, he has been ordered to complete two years of supervised release... 250 hours of community service ... and pay a $250,000 fine.

Loughlin will also serve two years of supervised release, but only must complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine.

"They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in - ugh," one Instagram user wrote after this news broke, prompting a reaction from Candace Cameron Bure.

Loughlin's Full House colleague simply responded to this critique with a sad face emoj.

Since her arrest last year, Lori's onscreen family has mostly said they are actively supporting her behind the scenes.

It's too personal to us," Bure said during a 2019 appearance on Today with Jodie Sweetin.

"We'd never want to talk about someone that is a dear and close friend. But I think I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other."

The actresses starred together on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and reprised their roles as D.J. Tanner and Aunt Becky for the Netflix sequel, Fuller House, which debuted in 2016 and ended in June after five seasons.

In addition, they have both appeared in a number of Hallmark Channel movies over the years.

Bure, though, has never illegally used her wealth and status to get any kids into any universities.

As far as we know.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, Lori addressed her involvement with a rare statement on the topic.

"I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments," she told the judge.

"More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system more specifically."

Loughlin, who must report to prison by November 19, then vowed to "use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life."