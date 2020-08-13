Little People, Big World Return Date Confirmed: "It's the End of Era"

We have good news and bad news for Little People, Big World viewers.

First, the good -- nay, GREAT - news;

This beloved reality show is coming back for a new season!

According to a brand new TLC press release, the Roloff will return with fresh episodes this fall.

A premiere date of September 29 has been confirmed by the network.

How is this possible, considering the ongoing pandemic and related quarantine?

Thanks to the nature of this program, cameras have been able to set up in or around individual homes, from Matt on his farm to Amy in her new digs, avoiding busy areas and/or any kind of large gatherings.

Unlike other reality shows (such as any of the Real Housewives or The Bachelor or The Bachelorette), Little People, Big World nearly always shoots on location.

There are never any grand trips on the docket or anything.

This very simple series just focuses on a few Roloff family members and their everyday lives at home.

As for the aforementioned bad news, however?

This could be the final season of Little People, Big World.

We're only basing such an assertion on the opening line of the following press release, which producers typed up and sent away last night:

It’s the end of an era on Little People, Big World as Amy prepares to say goodbye to the farm for good.

But while she’s officially moving off the farm, she still co-owns part of it with Matt, who is eager to get everything settled between them in terms of ownership.

The end of an era, of course, hopefully just refers to Amy moving off the farm -- and not to TLC moving away from the Roloffs.

The synopsis concludes like this:

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are experiencing the joys and challenges of parenthood with baby Lilah and Jackson, making sure both children are getting the care and attention they need.

The new episodes also offer a glimpse into how the Roloff’s world is impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, from a quarantine birthday party to the stress of moving in the middle of a pandemic.

How far this show has come, huh?

It debuted WAY back in 2006... with Amy and Matt married. And Molly and Jacob still part of the cast. And also Audrey and Jeremy.

There were no grandkids and, obviously, no Caryn Chandler or Chris Marek anywhere in the picture.

Nowadays, however?

Amy and Matt are divorced.

Amy is engaged to Marek and Matt will likely soon be engaged to Chandler.

Audrey and Jeremy left the program two years ago, while Tori and Zach welcoomed their second child into the world this past November.

Molly and Jacob, for their part, haven't been in front the camera in years and years.

So there you have it, fans.

Are you excited for yet another season of Little People, Big World?

Do you think this really will be the final season?

Or, considering how much has changed in recent times, do you think it should be?