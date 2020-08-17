Liam Hemsworth Thinks Miley Cyrus is Just So Trashy Now [Report]

Right on the heels of her breakup with Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus released her new song about Liam Hemsworth.

As she shares that she lied to Liam about her virginity, he reportedly has a "low opinion" over the former love of his life.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in Black, White

After launching her new single, "Midnight Sky," Miley is sharing more about her life.

Having three fairly recent breakups, Miley sat down to speak on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

And one of the topics that Miley addressed was when -- and with whom -- she first had sex.

Miley Cyrus Loves Liam Hemsworth

"I was 16. It wasn’t Nick Jonas,” Miley clarified, knowing what fans would assume.

She did not confirm the name of her partner, but spelled it out: “I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy."

As much as we would love to entertain the idea that she had a secret, short-term marriage to, say, Justin Gaston, she could only be talking about Liam.

Miley Cyrus and Her Ex

"I lied and said that he wasn’t the first," Miley explained in the interview.

She detailed that she did this "so I didn’t seem like a loser.”

“He said, ‘Oh, who have you had sex with?’ And I couldn’t think of anyone," Miley recalled, "so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at that Gala

"So then when I was, like, 24, I had to say that I lied when I was 16," Miley explained.

She added: "It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years."

It sounds like she fessed up around when Nick got married.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding Pic

Miley also spoke about her new release, "Midnight Sky," explaining that it's not a typical breakup song.

"I think it’s my relationship with the stigma," she expresses.

Miley notes "That ‘forever,’ if it’s not successful or if you claimed something to be forever and you fail, then you’re a failure."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Together

"And I just don’t think that," Miley clarifies.

"I think we’re kind of set up for devastation," she reasons.

Miley explains: "In that, from the time we’re little kids, we’re taught to claim other humans as our best friends forever."

Miley and Liam’s wedding cake

Miley also correctly observes that women in particular are often villainized when "forever" doesn't happen.

She says that women are often set up for disappointment.

“And not from a bitter or resentful way," Miley details, "but from a realistic and logical standpoint, especially in modern society."

Miley Cyrus with Husband

According to what a source tells HollywoodLife, Liam isn't likely to speak out about Miley's music.

"Liam isn’t concerned one way or another over Miley’s new song," the insider tattles.

"But," the source adds, Liam "is sure it will be a hit like all her music."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus on Christmas

"He knows the name of the game," the insider explains, "and understands that Miley’s form of expression is through her music."

"They have a long history," the source notes, "and spent a huge chunk of their lives together as a couple."

The insider affirms: "That will never change and he knows they learned a lot from each other through their relationship."

Liam Hemsworth in the City

“Liam doesn’t have any plans on reaching out to her," the source reveals, "but wishes her the best."

"He’s moved on with his life and is focused on his own career and relationships at this point," the insider clarifies.

"Liam is about moving forward," the source affirms.

Liam Hemsworth Holds Cute Dog

"His life and relationship with Miley had so much meaning and he learned so much from it," the insider remarks.

The source emphasizes: "But now that chapter is over.”

“He has moved on, he has grieved, and he is now in a great place to take on a great future," the insider expresses.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus on Valentine's Day

According to that source, "He is not going to pay attention to what Miley sings or says about him."

"He is letting her do what she wants," the insider adds, "and rising above it."

"Liam is living his life and has moved on so it’s a shame that the relationship is being dragged into the spotlight again," the source gripes.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are Together

"But there’s not much he can do," the insider reasons, "so he’s just tryin to ignore it."

The source notes: "It helps that he’s in Australia, he’s got his family all there, he’s got his friends and he’s got Gabby. He’s good"

"Liam and Miley haven’t spoken in quite some time," the insider adds.

Miley and Liam at the Hospital

"They were both heartbroken over the ending of their relationship and saw the ending as quite different as far as what went wrong,” an additional source says.

The insider adds: “It’s safe to say Liam isn’t giving Miley’s current relationship or what music she’s putting out any thought."

That sounds very healthy to us.

Ogling Liam

Us Weekly also spoke to an inside source ... one who says that Liam no longer sees Miley as he once did.

"Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point," this insider claims.

According to this source, "He was really hurt by their split."

Miley Cyrus Wedding Photo

"Miley and Liam haven’t talked much since their divorce," the insider adds.

The source explains: "Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up."

Miley moved on with Kaitlynn Carter and then with Cody Simpson, with whom she very recently split.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, PDA Mirror Selfie

"[He] has had the support of his family to help him move on,” the insider says of Liam.

The source adds: “Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup."

"And it’s a shame to him and his family," the insider remarks, "that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public."

Miles Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

"He’s a very traditional and good guy," the source insists.

"And," the insider adds, "was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world."

Most of that seems pretty consistent regarding Liam's feelings and character, but those reports have very different versions of how he views his ex-wife.

