Leah Messer: Did She Just Lose Custody of Her Kids!?

Has the truth finally come out about Leah Messer?

The veteran Teen Mom star has three kids overall: twin 10-year-old daughters Ali and Aleeah, and seven-year-old daughter Adalynn.

The youngest belongs to Leah and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, while the twins' father is her first husband, Corey Simms.

These are facts. This much we know to be true.

We also know that Messer and Simms battled over custody of the girls in 2015 after the MTV personality sought treatment for anxiety and depression.

She confessed she nearly lost custody, yet said at the time that she managed to hold on.

"The current custody situation, just honestly…whatever we think is best for them, we do. We are doing the week on and then a week off," Messer told Us Weekly in 2018.

Added the troubled Teen Mom at the time:

“It’s always been 50/50. People were like, ‘Leah lost custody.' I almost did, but I never lost custody of my children.”

Questions over Messer's past arrangements have become relevant once again because she admits in the new Teen Mom 2 trailer that she recently battled a prescription pill addiction.

“I’ve never said this before but I was addicted to pain medication,” she flat out says in the newly-released footage.

YIKES, right?

Loyal viewers may recall that Messer passed out five years ago with a baby in her lap, prompting questions over her ability to serve as a mother and/or positive role model for her kids.

It was a really scary sight.

And it now sounds as if we'll learn a lot more about what sort of condition Messer was in back then when Teen Mom 2 returns with new episodes on September 1.

"I wasn’t in the greatest place mentally and then it was affecting me physically, like it almost cost me my children," Messer also said back in 2018, adding:

"I became suicidal. It was a struggle. I think that would be the lowest point.”

And yet, despite constant rumors to the contrary, Leah insists she never gave up control of her kids.

These days, she has the twins from Thursday to Sunday and returns them to Corey early Monday, according to Us Weekly, which states the former couple has split custody, 50/50.

Back in 2015, Corey did take his ex to court amid reports that she was abusing prescription drugs and failing to get her children to school on time.

The police were even called on Messer at the time due to allegations of negligent parenting.

Still, Leah wants everyone to know, she never stopped loving her children or caring about them or putting them first at all times, no matter what personal challenges she was facing.

"If anyone knows me they know that when it comes to being a mom and my girls, they are my life. They are my life," she has said.