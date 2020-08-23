Lea Michele Welcomes First Child! Ever!

Lea Michele has a reason to be singing a very happy tune right now.

The happiest tune, to be precise.

Why?

Because the actress just gave birth to her first child!

According to People Magazine, which broke this very exciting piece of news, Michele and husband Zandy Reich welcomed the baby back on August 20.

"Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," a source tells this publication, adding:

"He's been an easy baby so far."

The couple has reportedly named its first-born Ever Leo.

The little human's arrival comes fewer than four months after Michele shared the first photo of her baby bump, noting at the time that she was "so grateful."

While Michele has kept details of her pregnancy mostly to a minimum, the ex-Glee lead has occasionally shared pictures of herself and her growing belly on Instagram.

She captioned a series of pictures posted on May 25: "Reflection looking a little different these days."

Michele and Reich was first romantically linked in July of 2017.

The latter then proposed to Michele the following April, using a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that he personally designed to pop the life-altering question.

"Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy," an insider told E! News this spring, adding of the whole pandemic thing:

"She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions."

Michele, of course, also made some very negative headlines during her pregnancy.

The star was called out by nearly everyone she's ever worked with as being an awful influence on set.

She was fired by HelloFresh for instances of racism against past colleagues, which prompted Michele to issue an apology.

"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," she said in the wake of the George Floyd killing and subsequent social justice protests.

Added Michele:

"I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin."

Responding to accusations of some heinous ways in which she treated past cast Glee cast members, she said:

"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult...

"I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.

We all can grow and change. And I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."

"I am a couple of months from becoming a mother," Michele concluded back then. "And I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions...

"I [want to] be a real role model for my child so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes...

"I will be better in the future from this experience."

Welp, now Michele has the opportunity! We wish her the best.