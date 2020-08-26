Laura DeMasie: Is Jana Duggar's Rumored Girlfriend Being Courted By Jed?

If you're a longtime Duggar fan, we probably don't need to tell you about the family's complex past with Laura DeMasie.

But if you're unfamiliar with Jana Duggar's rumored girlfriend, suffice it to say this is the quintessential love/hate relationship.

At one point, Laura was such a close family friend that she actually lived with the Duggars in Jim Bob and Michelle's famed "big house."

These days, DeMasie lives in Georgia, where she works at a trendy design firm.

Insiders say Jim Bob helped her land the coveted job.

But they also say he did so as a nice way of sending Laura away.

Those sources say that Jim Bob feared Jana was in love with Laura, and he felt the only solution was to put enough physical distance between the women to stymie their budding relationship.

Now, in a highly unexpected twist, fans have become convinced that Laura is being courted by one of Jana's brothers.

And strangely they're convinced that Laura is being courted by either Jedidiah or Jeremiah Duggar, despite the fact that Laura is 35, and the twins are only 21.

Jed seems to have emerged as the frontrunner, but as far as we can tell this is only because he's running for a seat in the Arkansas State House of Representatives, and fans think his ambition might have convinced Laura of his maturity.

In recent weeks, the rumor has become surprisingly widespread in the Duggar-fixated corners of the internet, and one fan finally decided to straight to the source.

“Hey, are you courting Jed or one of Jana’s brothers? As Jed seems to have liked loads of your posts?” an Instagram follower asked on Laura's page.

"Nope! Just friends!” she responded, according to In Touch.

Now, that's pretty much Laura's word-for-word response any time anyone asks her about her rumored romantic entanglement with a Duggar.

But whereas we may have had our doubts on other occasions, we certainly believe her this time.

For starters, the rumor really seems to be based on nothing other than some Instagram likes and the fact that fans think it would make for an interesting scandal.

It's possible that the Jana-Laura rumors are also untrue, but at least they were rooted in comments from insiders with close ties to the family.

Plus, Jana and Laura vacationed together and were once so close they shared a bedroom.

Conversely, Jed smashed that like button on a few of Laura's selfies.

It's a little bit of a different situation.

But it's important to note that Jana has been consistently firm in her response to questions about her alleged romantic feelings toward Laura.

“No. And I would like to stop that rumor," she responded to one fan's question.

“I have no interest in girls that way whatsoever. I have ‘courted’ or ‘dated’ a few guys, but so far nothing has gone into a serious relationship. Just continuing to wait and pray for the right guy to come along.”

We appreciate Jana's directness, but if she thinks that'll be enough to stop a good internet rumor in 2020, she's got another thing coming.