Landon Clifford, Beloved YouTube Star, Dead at 19

Landon Clifford, the patriarch of the very popular YouTube family Cam&Fam, died earlier this month from unknown causes, according to his wife.

Clifford was 19 years old.

The social media star's official cause of death has not yet been announced or confirmed.

However, his wife, Camryn, broke this tragic piece of news to her 472,000 followers on Tuesday morning via a lengthy Instagram caption that accompanied the photo immediately below.

"August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be.

"After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others."

The couple’s beloved video series amassed 1.29 million subscribers since premiering in 2017.

The young family documented life with their children, Collette Briar Clifford, 2, and Delilah Rose Clifford, who was born in May.

"That's the type of person he was," Camryn continued.

"Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for."

The mother of two referenced her kids upon adding:

"It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live.

"This isn’t how things were supposed to go . . . He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel."

In conclusion, the young widow wrote:

"All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us.

"He's looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him.

"May he rest peacefully."

The couple shared their first video on their Cam&Fam YouTube channel in Nov. 2017.

It has since garnered over one million subscribers.

In a post shared on Instagram earlier this month, Camryn implored her followers to help “stop the stigma around mental health, adding:

"You never know what someone else is going through so always choose to show kindness and grace.”

To be clear, we don't know for certain that Landon's death was tied into any mental health struggles.

But this seemed worth noting at the moment.

Multiple fans, meanwhile, have set up GoFundMe campaigns to help cover medical expenses and funeral costs, with one raising more than $27,000 since it was posted on Sunday.

May Landon Clifford rest in peace.