Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Fai Khadra Dating Rumors: Is She Banging Kendall Jenner's Ex?

For most of us, it's been a pretty uneventful summer.

But it should go without saying that that has not the been the case for the world's youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner.

You know how you've been stuck in your apartment talking to your plants for the past six months?

Yeah Kylie quarantined in a $36 million mansion and enjoyed masked cameos from her famous friends.

Oh, and the ban that's currently preventing Americans from traveling to most other countries?

You probably won't be shocked to learn that Kylie's not affected by that.

In fact, the cosmetics mogul is currently in Paris with her usual crew of hangers-on -- and the guy who's rumored to be her new boyfriend.

To be fair, Kylie was in the City of Lights for business purposes, and the rumors that she's dating Fai Khadra have not been confirmed.

And now, we have new information on both of those mini-controversies.

"She was able to enter the country on a business exemption," an insider shares.

"She had meetings for her cosmetics brand and brought friends along to make a trip out of it."

As for Fai, it seems he's become one of Kylie's closest friends -- but nothing more.

According to a new report from TMZ, Fai is "very much in the friend zone."

"Kylie's not currently dating anyone and she remains in a positive co-parenting relationship with Travis Scott," the outlet reports.

That's probably for the best, because Fai comes with a lot of baggage, and we're not just talking about the stuff he brought to Paris.

He's been romantically linked to both Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, though it seems he may have been "very much in the friend zone" with them, too.

Although, does that term still apply if you enjoy "benefits" while in the friend zone?

Anyway, Fai did date Jordyn Woods, Kylie's former bestie who was cast out of paradise after it was revealed that she had hooked up with Tristan Thompson while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian.

These days, Khloe and Tristan are back together, but Jordyn remains on the outs, and it's looking increasingly unlikely that she'll ever be welcomed back into Kylie's inner circle.

Anyway, the latest photo of Kylie and Fai look a lot like the ones the non-couple posed for in Utah last month.

And the comments on the Parisian pictorial sounded as though they were congratulating these two on coming out as "Instagram official."

"Living for this!" wrote influencer and Kardashian family friend Addison Rae, who seems to have thought she was reacting to a relationship announcement.

But it seems like these two are just really, really close friends.

Still, Fai's "benefits" include free private jet trips to Paris in the middle of a pandemic, so it's a pretty sweet deal all around.