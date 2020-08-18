Kylie Jenner: Did She Really Call Herself a Brown Skinned Girl?

by at .

On the heels of Kylie Jenner being slammed for appearing in WAP, she is facing further scrutiny.

Did Kylie really call herself a "brown skinned girl" in a hastily-deleted post?

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage in Vogue

Makeup mogul, MILF, and model Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off her curves and glamour.

The backsplash of plain stone looked positively warm when compared to the stark white of some Kardashian properties.

Kylie captioned the photo "brown eyed girl." Cute, right?

Kylie Jenner IG brown eyed girl caption

However, fans noticed that the caption had been edited.

So what did it say before?

According to one post ... something wildly alarming.

Kylie Jenner Grabs Her Boobs

It circulated around the internet that Kylie had captioned her post with "brown skinned girl."

The waves of outrage were immediate and intense.

Kylie is already a polarizing figure for the way that she is perceived to have adopted aspects of Black culture despite being white.

Kylie Jenner Looks Intense in WAP

So for folks on the internet to see an image in which Kylie appears to claim to be brown-skinned ... the response was immediate.

People called her out for allegedly going too far by pretending to be Black.

Tanning darkly, getting lip fillers, and making other styling choices to appear brown-skinned or ethnically ambiguous is called Blackfishing.

Kylie Jenner IG this caption is photoshopped

"Here's the fake version that everyone believed," Kyle captions her Instagram Story.

"Saw online someone Photoshopped this photo I posted," she explained.

Kylie continued: "To change my caption from 'brown eyed girl' to 'brown skinned girl.'"

Kylie Jenner IG fake post vs real

"I never said this," Kylie clarified.

In fact, she shared that the caption before "brown eyed girl" was not even verbal.

Instead, it was an emoji caption, of a white heart and gold stars.

Kylie Jenner In the Islands

Do we believe Kylie? Yes.

Kylie has made a number of mistakes over the years, specifically and especially with regard to the Black community.

But claiming to be brown-skinned when she is merely tanned and wearing makeup would be unexpected.

Kylie Jenner: Bikini Pic 2020

But what about the screenshot that everyone saw?

Like Kylie said, it was fake. And you don't need a sophisticated program or any real skills to fabricate it.

In fact, it took us about 3 seconds to find this Fake Instagram Post Generator, online and usable for free.

Fake Instagram Post Generator

It is super important to remember that tweets, DMs, Instagram posts, and texts cannot be authenticated in screenshots.

Those can all be faked, and easily, by people with no expertise on the subject.

Whoever faked this wanted to elicit exactly this reaction from those on social media.

Kylie Jenner Opens a Door in WAP

People on social media love to kick stars when they're down, and Kylie is still reeling from the backlash for appearing in WAP.

People's issue with her music video cameo had to do with their personal dislike for her.

It also had to do with how coverage of the music video often, for SEO reasons, centered the discussion upon Kylie, undermining the achievements of women of color.

Kylie Jenner In Vogue Hong Kong

So naturally, someone wanted to harness that energy by trolling Kylie and thousands of internet strangers.

Why? We cannot imagine that the person was motivated by racial justice.

After all, every time that a hoax like this circulates, it gives actual racists ammunition to claim that their actual words are similarly faked.

Kylie, in Thought

This was about malice, and about galvanizing an internet community that is already hurting into feeling more pain.

All for someone's amusement. Kylie is rich and famous and will be fine, but we're sure that this brought up a lot of pain for many people.

That was deeply screwed up of whoever fabricated the screenshot.

Kylie Jenner Playboy Cover: Revealed, Very Busty!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Kylie Jenner Biography

Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is the 13-year old half-sister of Kim, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. She has made it clear that she wants to follow in their... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, CA
Full Name
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Photos

Kylie Jenner In the Islands
Kylie Jenner Grabs Her Boobs
Kylie Jenner Wearing a Bikini on Vacation
Kylie Jenner: Bikini Pic 2020
Kylie Jenner Opens a Door in WAP
Kylie Jenner Looks Intense in WAP

Kylie Jenner Videos

Kylie Jenner: Did She Really Buy a $36M Instagram Shrine?
Kylie Jenner: Did She Really Buy a $36M Instagram Shrine?
Kylie Jenner Twerking is What This Divided, Quarantined Nation Needs More of Now
Kylie Jenner Twerking is What This Divided, Quarantined Nation Needs More of Now
Mason Disick: Here's the TRUTH About Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott!
Mason Disick: Here's the TRUTH About Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott!