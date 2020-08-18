Kylie Jenner: Did She Really Call Herself a Brown Skinned Girl?

On the heels of Kylie Jenner being slammed for appearing in WAP, she is facing further scrutiny.

Did Kylie really call herself a "brown skinned girl" in a hastily-deleted post?

Makeup mogul, MILF, and model Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off her curves and glamour.

The backsplash of plain stone looked positively warm when compared to the stark white of some Kardashian properties.

Kylie captioned the photo "brown eyed girl." Cute, right?

However, fans noticed that the caption had been edited.

So what did it say before?

According to one post ... something wildly alarming.

It circulated around the internet that Kylie had captioned her post with "brown skinned girl."

The waves of outrage were immediate and intense.

Kylie is already a polarizing figure for the way that she is perceived to have adopted aspects of Black culture despite being white.

So for folks on the internet to see an image in which Kylie appears to claim to be brown-skinned ... the response was immediate.

People called her out for allegedly going too far by pretending to be Black.

Tanning darkly, getting lip fillers, and making other styling choices to appear brown-skinned or ethnically ambiguous is called Blackfishing.

"Here's the fake version that everyone believed," Kyle captions her Instagram Story.

"Saw online someone Photoshopped this photo I posted," she explained.

Kylie continued: "To change my caption from 'brown eyed girl' to 'brown skinned girl.'"

"I never said this," Kylie clarified.

In fact, she shared that the caption before "brown eyed girl" was not even verbal.

Instead, it was an emoji caption, of a white heart and gold stars.

Do we believe Kylie? Yes.

Kylie has made a number of mistakes over the years, specifically and especially with regard to the Black community.

But claiming to be brown-skinned when she is merely tanned and wearing makeup would be unexpected.

But what about the screenshot that everyone saw?

Like Kylie said, it was fake. And you don't need a sophisticated program or any real skills to fabricate it.

In fact, it took us about 3 seconds to find this Fake Instagram Post Generator, online and usable for free.

It is super important to remember that tweets, DMs, Instagram posts, and texts cannot be authenticated in screenshots.

Those can all be faked, and easily, by people with no expertise on the subject.

Whoever faked this wanted to elicit exactly this reaction from those on social media.

People on social media love to kick stars when they're down, and Kylie is still reeling from the backlash for appearing in WAP.

People's issue with her music video cameo had to do with their personal dislike for her.

It also had to do with how coverage of the music video often, for SEO reasons, centered the discussion upon Kylie, undermining the achievements of women of color.

So naturally, someone wanted to harness that energy by trolling Kylie and thousands of internet strangers.

Why? We cannot imagine that the person was motivated by racial justice.

After all, every time that a hoax like this circulates, it gives actual racists ammunition to claim that their actual words are similarly faked.

This was about malice, and about galvanizing an internet community that is already hurting into feeling more pain.

All for someone's amusement. Kylie is rich and famous and will be fine, but we're sure that this brought up a lot of pain for many people.

That was deeply screwed up of whoever fabricated the screenshot.