Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Addison Rae: ALL Fighting Over Scott Disick?!

Let us begin by saying we have nothing against Scott Disick.

But we also don't fully understand how the man has such a hold over some of the LA area's most attractive and affluent women.

In a social scene in which NBA players are the top prize, Scott is like 5'6" (with his Dr. Scholl's insoles in) and semi-employed, and he speaks in a voice that brings to mind a Muppet on helium.

But to his credit, he's got swag for days, and that seems to be the main thing that attracts the ladies of Calabasas to him like flies to honey.

It's also possible that the dude is seriously packin' but as the golden age of Kardashian sex tapes is behind us, we'll probably never know for sure.

Anyway, at 37, Scott seems to be more desirable than ever, and there's reason to believe that three (3) lovely ladies ranging in age from 19 to 41 are currently vying for his affections.

Just a few days ago, it seemed that the front-runner was Sofia Richie.

A couple weeks back, Scott and Sofia hinted that they're boning again following a short-lived breakup.

The reconciliation was especially surprising, as just a few weeks earlier, it was rumored that Scott and Kourtney Kardashian were back together.

As if Scott didn't have enough on his plate already, a new combatant has now entered the fray.

You might know might know TikTok personality Addison Rae for the race scandal that prompted her to take an extended break from producing content last month.

But now, you can add "getting involved with a 37-year-old father of three" to the 19-year-old's long list of questionable decisions.

Kourtney posted the photo above over the weekend, along with a caption reading:

“My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories.”

Yeah, that's some confusing stuff, right there.

Not only did Kourt call Scott her husband even though they were never married, she also seemingly referred to Addison as his girlfriend.

Needless to say, there seems to be a lot going on in Scott's life -- but we're sure he's fine with it.

And why shouldn't he be?

Kourtney and Addison seem to be okay with the idea of sharing him, and while Sofia might not be feeling quite as generous, she's still in the picture.

In fact, fans have noticed that she's been posting a lot more "thirst trap" content in recent weeks, possible in order to entice Scott.

Of course, Sofia is also a model, so the revealing pics might have nothing to do with Scott.

Whatever the case, dude seems to be a highly coveted piece of meat these days.

He might want to capitalize on this moment by writing an advice book.