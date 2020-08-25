Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae: Are They In a Throuple With Scott Disick?

In recent weeks, there's been a lot of talk about three-way "couples," or throuples, as they're sometimes known.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay recently revealed that she was in a throuple with John Mayer, and now, it seems we may have news of yet another very crowded bed:

If you've been following the ups and downs of their relationship with any interest, you probably known that the situation between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick is ... complicated, to say the very least.

Scott dumped Sofia Richie last week, shortly after he returned from a lengthy lake house getaway with Kourtney.

Naturally, fans are now convinced that Scott and Kourtney are back together.

But the complications don't end there.

There's reason to believe that Kourtney and Addison Rae are both banging Scott, and that's not some baseless social media rumor.

The reason people are so convinced of the truth behind those reports is that Kourtney posted the photo below along with a caption describing Addison as “my husband’s girlfriend."

So Scott is almost definitely banging Addison.

And there's reason to believe he's once again sleeping with Kourtney, as well.

And based on how close Kourtney and Addison have become in recent weeks, it's no so far-fetched to think that they might be sharing Scott's dizzick in some sort of blissful throuple arrangement.

Earlier this week, Addison shared the above photo, in which she and Kourtney can be seen soaking up the sun at Kris Jenner's palatial Palm Springs estate.

In the comments, fans remarked that Kourtney and Addison look like they could be sisters.

Considering Kourt is a full 21 years Addison's senior, we're sure she took that as quite the compliment.

Not to be outdone, Kourtney posted this pic of herself and Addison in a rather ... um, intimate pose.

By now, both parties are definitely aware of the throuple reports, and it doesn't look like they're in any hurry to quash them.

Of course, even if Kourtney and Addison are really are enjoying making the rumor mill churn overtime, that doesn't mean they're actually bedding down on either side of Scott every night.

After all, Kris' kids seem to have inherited her flare for public relations, and Kourt might just be lending a hand to a young TikTok up-and-comer by tossing her some free tabloid headlines.

As you may recall, Addison was involved in a race scandal earlier this summer that cost her quite a few followers.

We're sure she welcomes any and all media attention that has nothing to do with that ugliness.

So, as with most matters related to the Kar-Jenner clan, this could be legit, or it could be a highly elaborate publicity stunt.

Whatever the case, it seems Addison is definitely benefiting from this arrangement.

And if we had to guess, we'd say Scott is, too.